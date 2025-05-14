"Managing Real Madrid is completely different" - Fabio Capello sends warning to Xabi Alonso ahead of Los Blancos switch

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has sent a warning to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso ahead of his appointment as Los Blancos boss. The Spanish coach is being lined up by Los Blancos as the replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who is taking up the Brazil national team coach's role.

Speaking on El Partizado de Cope, the legendary Italian coach praised Alonso for the kind of career he has had since his emergence. He took his time, however, to warn the young coach about the pressure that exists in the Real Madrid job.

"Xabi Alonso has done some great things. That may be true, but managing Real Madrid is completely different, it's something else. It's more difficult and more important."

Like Carlo Ancelotti, Capello has two stints in charge of Real Madrid, winning LaLiga in each of his spells in 1997 and 2007. He was sacked by the club after one season in June 2007 despite winning the league title, and is well aware of the demands at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso will take charge of his new side from June, when they will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. The Spaniard has announced his exit from Bayer Leverkusen, where he led them to an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season. He joined the club while they struggled in the 2022-23 season and quickly helped turn their fortunes around, winning three major honours.

The Spanish giants have a contract in place for Alonso until 2028, with the 43-year-old set to lead the club through a mini-rebuild. He turned down offers from Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024 before choosing to continue his career in Spain.

Real Madrid dealt injury blow as crisis deepens

Real Madrid have been dealt another injury blow, with versatile forward Brahim Diaz set to be unavailable for their league meeting with Mallorca. The Morocco international was a second half substitute for Los Blancos in their 4-3 defeat to Barcelona at the weekend.

The club issued a statement ruling the 24-year-old out of action in the game later today, revealing that he has picked up an adductor longus injury in his left thigh. His participation in their next league game against Sevilla is in doubt, as well, owing to his injury.

Brahim Diaz was initially included in the squad to face Mallorca before aggravating his injury in training, causing him to pull out. He is the 12th senior player unavailable to Carlo Ancelotti for the game against Mallorca, leaving the squad very thin.

