Manchester United release statement on Mason Greenwood amid reports of adding him back to the squad

In a recently released statement, Manchester United stated that they haven't yet made a decision about Mason Greenwood's future at the club. They added that internal discussions are ongoing and have not reached the endpoint.

Greenwood was suspended by the club in January 2022 after he was arrested for an alleged sexual assault. The charges were dropped in February 2023, but United's internal investigation into the matter hasn't yet reached its conclusion.

Manchester United released a statement on Wednesday afternoon, stating that the "fact-finding phase" of the investigation is complete, but a decision hasn't been made. The statement follows a report by Adam Crafton of The Athletic stating that United CEO Richard Arnold had informed the club's senior leadership that they were planning to bring Mason Greenwood back.

The statement read:

"Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him. This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case. Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity."

It continued:

"Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer. Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club's internal and external stakeholders."

In conclusion, the club wrote:

"This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process."

Manchester United planning to bring back Mason Greenwood - Reports

The Athletic have reported that Richard Arnold, Manchester United CEO, had informed the club's executive leaders that they are planning to bring Mason Greenwood back. According to the report, manager Erik ten Hag is supportive of the club's decision.

As per a report in the Telegraph, the announcement was expected ahead of the first match of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The Athletic have now followed it up and claimed that the official statement was set for August 4.

However, the club decided to take more time and postpone the announcement. A report earlier this month claimed that United's kit sponsors, Adidas, were being consulted, but the sportswear manufacturers distanced themselves from the situation.