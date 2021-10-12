"Manchester ain’t big enough for the both of us!" - Tyson Fury sends cheeky message to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Tyson Fury sent a cheeky message to Cristiano Ronaldo shortly after defeating Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday. The legendary boxer also revealed his plans to take one of his fights to Old Trafford very soon.

He said:

"I have two fights left out here (in Vegas) but I’d love to bring a world title fight back to Manchester. It has always been a dream of mine to fight at Old Trafford. The last fight there was Eubank versus Benn in 1993 (it finished as a draw) and that was massive."

The 33-year-old continued:

"I’m really happy Ronaldo’s back at Old Trafford - but this town ain’t big enough for the both of us! If I lived in Manchester it would be a problem. But I’m an hour up the motorway in Morecambe so he’s got plenty of distance."

It should be noted that Tyson Fury is a Manchester United supporter and an avid Cristiano Ronaldo fan. The Englishman recently called the forward "the GOAT" in an Instagram post after he was named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Tyson Fury and Cristiano Ronaldo: Two kings, two kingdoms

Tyson Fury is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United

It goes without saying that Tyson Fury is one of the greatest athletes to grace the boxing ring. The 'Gypsy King', as he is famously called, has never lost a fight in his professional career. His record stands at an amazing 32 fights, with 31 victories and one draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a similar dominance in the world of football, holding the record for the most goals in international football, with an impressive 111 goals. He's won five Ballon d'Or awards, four European Golden Shoes and five Champions League crowns, among other titles.

Despite turning 36 this year, the Portuguese talisman has shown no signs of slowing down. He's bagged an impressive five goals for Manchester United in six games across all competitions following his return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Like Tyson Fury, Cristiano Ronaldo will also be remembered as one of the greatest sportsmen in history.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh