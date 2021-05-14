Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte switches international allegiance ahead of 2020 Euros

FIFA confirmed on Friday that Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has officially switched his international allegiance from France to Spain. This will make him available to represent the latter at the European Championships this summer.

The Spanish government announced earlier this week that they had granted the 26-year-old citizenship. FIFA approved the switch after the French Football Federation (FFF) consented to the request of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Laporte previously represented the French national team at the U-17 and U-21 level but has never made an appearance for the senior side, despite being an unused substitute on a few occasions.

The defender was an important part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team for 18 months before being ousted by the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones in the heart of City's defence.

The 26-year-old was born in Agen and represented France at various junior-level tournaments. He has Spanish ancestry through his great grandparents and rose through the ranks at La Liga side Athletic Bilbao before making a big-money move to Manchester City.

Laporte will now be available for selection for the Spanish national side, which is managed by Luis Enrique. He is expected to play alongside Sergio Ramos or Gerard Pique in the heart of the team's defence.

Manchester City duo could play a vital role for Spain at the 2020 Euros

Aymeric Laporte's switch to the Spanish national team indicates that he will play an important role in Luis Enrique's plans for Euro 2020. The defender will now join Manchester City teammate Rodri in Spain's backline as they look to make a mark in the competition they won in 2008 and 2012.

Rodri has been an important cog in Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cty team, which won the League Cup and the Premier League title this season. The Cityzens will play in the Champions League final at the end of May.

The Spaniard signed for a massive fee in 2019 and has had massive shoes to fill as club captain Fernandinho's age has not permitted him to play regularly for City. Rodri has been a rock in the centre of Manchester City's midfield, making 50 appearances in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Aymeric Laporte is a useful option at centre-back for Spain. With both Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique now 36 years old, they are entering the twilight of their careers.

Villareal's Pau Torres and Atheltic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez have recently earned national caps for Spain. However, Laporte's ability on the ball also will also allow Enrique's side to play out from the back freely, which will make him a useful option.