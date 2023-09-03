Manchester United to pay for Mason Greenwood’s translator and £8000-a-month luxury villa during Getafe loan spell: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to pay for Mason Greenwood's translator and monthly expenses of a luxury villa during his loan stint at Getafe.

On deadline day of the summer transfer window, La Liga side Getafe struck a season-long loan deal for the United attacker. As per the Sun (via the Daily Mail), United are set to pay for Greenwood's translator and monthly expenses of £8000 for a six-bedroom villa close to Getafe's training ground.

The 21-year-old attacker was touted as one of the most brilliant prospects to have emerged out of the club's academy. He had a promising start to life with the senior team, but that was cut short in January 2022 when he was arrested for allegations of rape, assault and coercive behavior.

A year later, those charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), but United conducted their own investigation. The club concluded that it would be best for both parties to part ways.

Getafe's deal for the English attacker involves no loan fees, but the La Liga side will pay part of his £75,000 weekly wages (as per Sportbible) during his season-long stint.

The club have formally announced the loan deal on their website after a loan move to Serie A side Lazio broke down on deadline day (September 1).

"I take my share of responsibilities for the situations" - Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is off to Getafe.

Mason Greenwood made 129 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, registering 35 goals and 12 assists, since his debut in the 2018-19 season. However, needless to say, he hasn't appeared for the club since he was arrested in January 2022.

The CPS as well as Manchester United's own internal investigation did not find the player guilty of the original charges because of the "withdrawal of key witnesses". However, United avoided a potentially major backlash from fans as they mulled reintegrating the player back in Erik ten Hag's first team.

The Manchester United player admitted that he made mistakes along the way that he hopes to learn from even though he was cleared of all charges. Mason Greenwood said in a statement (as per Sportbible):

“I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges.

“However, I fully accept I made mistakes, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I’m focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.”

Greenwood will now hope to kickstart his stalled career away from English shores.