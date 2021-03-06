Facundo Pellistri regrets not being able to play for the Manchester United first team

There were plenty of raised eyebrows when Manchester United signed Uruguayan youngster Facundo Pellistri on deadline day last summer. After all, he was just a lanky teenager with a few matches under his belt. There are plenty of examples in recent years of young South American players not being able to live up to the hype around them when they arrive in Europe.

While there is no point wondering what will happen to Manchester United's latest young South American import, there are still plenty of expectations. Rave reviews from legends like Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Forlan, who knows what it means to play for Manchester United, have inflamed fans' expectations.

In order to further his development, Manchester United sent Pellistri on loan to Spanish club Alaves till the end of the season to gain valuable match experience.

Pellistri's Manchester United regret

At just 18 years of age, Pellistri would have expected Manchester United to give him to adapt to the Premier League. He was included in the club's U-23 squad, and in just a handful of matches, proved that he could play at a much higher level. The club sanctioned a move to La Liga strugglers Alaves and a half-season loan may work wonders for the youngster.

I am so happy for this new challenge and proud to defend this amazing shirt.

Thank you for your welcome messages. Let's go reds! 🔴 @ManUtd



Feliz por este nuevo desafío. Es un orgullo defender esta camiseta.

Gracias por sus mensajes de bienvenida. Vamos rojos! 🔴 @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/QUNXIHU53z — Facu Pellistri (@FPellistri07) October 7, 2020

However, Facundo Pellistri recently revealed that he regretted not being able to make an appearance for Manchester United during his time at Olf Trafford. In an interview with ESPN, Pellistri said:

"I am very happy despite the rapid changes. I was hoping to have a little more time in Manchester, but on the club's side, they have organised what to do with each player. They first thought that I would continue with the U-23s but then decided it was time to make a move to the first division."

One could argue that's Pellistri's comments might have been inspired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handing youngster Amad Traore his debut and giving him decent playing time.

Facundo Pellistri may have had made a few substitute appearances if he remained at Old Trafford, but the loan stint with Alaves will give him more opportunities to showcase his talent. He has already made 2 substitute appearances for Alaves and their president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz has spoken highly of their January signing.