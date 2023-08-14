Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils scrape out narrow win over Wolves | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United endured some tough moments against a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers side but emerged with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Monday, August 14.

United manager Erik ten Hag decided to hand official debuts to summer signings Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Rasmus Hojlund, however, was not in the squad as he is recovering from a back injury that is expected to keep him out for some time.

Wolves, on the other hand, named Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina in a midfield that had lost Ruben Neves to the Saudi Pro League. Manager Gary O'Neil took the job just earlier this week following Julen Lopetegui's departure.

Manchester United had a slow start and were unable to create chances. They lost the ball in midfield regularly, while Wolves were keen on maintaining their defensive shape and not allowing United to penetrate them through the middle.

The visitors went on to create a few interesting chances, when Matheus Cunha drove past Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez brilliantly before setting up Pablo Sarabia, whose shot was saved.

Martinez, who was on a yellow, was removed at half-time for Victor Lindelof.

Cunha then came close to opening the scoring himself, catching Onana out of position, but was only able to hit the post. On the other end, Craig Dawson cleared a header from Alejandro Garnacho off the line as both teams looked to break the game open.

United finally made Wolves pay for missing multiple chances when Raphael Varane broke the deadlock in the 76th minute. Bruno Fernandes found Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right flank and the full-back's chipped ball was headed home by the Frenchman.

Late on, there was controversy as Onana completely misjudged a cross and ended up clashing with Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic. VAR eventually judged that it was not a penalty.

Manchester United held their nerve towards the end and took home three points. Here are five talking points from the game:

#5. Poor outings for Garnacho and Martinez

The Argentinian pair had a game to forget. Garnacho was deployed as a left winger but struggled to make an impact on the game. He was regularly dispossessed and was eventually taken off for Jadon Sancho, who looked much more lively.

Martinez, on the other hand, started in central defense alongside Varane. However, he had a tough time in the first half, earning a yellow for a harsh foul on Pedro Neto. He was removed at halftime for Lindelof.

#4. Matheus Nunes starred for Wolves

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes was impressive in his side's loss against Manchester United. While the visitors were content to stay in a block off the ball, the Portuguese midfielder was brilliant in carrying the ball and setting up chances. He finished with two key passes, five completed dribbles and made four interceptions as well.

#3. Late penalty shout was an interesting call

Wolves continued to apply pressure late in the game to find an equaliser. Onana tried to punch the ball away after a floated cross from the right flank, but missed and ended up hitting Sasa Kalajdzic instead. After a VAR check, no penalty was awarded.

#2. Wolves looked good despite early uncertainty

Wolves had a tough preseason, with manager Julen Lopetegui leaving the team just days before their opening fixture. While many tipped them as likely relegation candidates, Gary O'Neil's side put in an impressive performance against Manchester United. Nunes and Gomes put in good shifts in midfield and there were positives to take for the manager despite the loss.

#1. Manchester United need to pick up their rhythm fast

Manchester United's season opener against Wolves posed more questions than answers. The Red Devils looked quite lacklustre in the first half, unable to create chances of real quality. They were continuously exposed by the Wolves' midfield and were lucky to not concede after Matheus Cunha hit the post and Pedro Neto missed an easy chance.