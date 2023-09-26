Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Mason Mount makes injury return to inspire Red Devils to easy win | Carabao Cup 2023-24

Manchester United began their Carabao Cup title defence with a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday, September 26.

As expected, the home side dominated possession early on as they looked to forge an opening. They went close in the sixth minute when Sofyan Amrabat's shot flew just over the bar from outside the box.

In the 19th minute, Crystal Palace were dealt a blow as goalkeeper Dean Henderson's night came to an early end due to injury. Sam Johnstone, who replaced him, conceded less than two minutes after coming on when Alejandro Garnacho put the finishing touches to Diego Dalot's low cross to put his team 1-0 up.

Six minutes later, the Red Devils doubled their lead through Casemiro. The Brazilian did well to head in Mason Mount's corner for his fourth goal of the season. Erik ten Hag's men continued to dominate the game in the second half and increased their lead 10 minutes after the break through Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman got to Casemiro's cross at the far post and fired a left-footed volley back across the face of the goal and into the far corner to make it 3-0 and seal their spot in the fourth round. On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

Andre Onana - 6/10

After a slew of matches without clean sheets, Andre Onana has finally had an easy night with not much to do in goal. He did remain alert to potential dancers, as seen by his good save in the 67th minute.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Diogo Dalot was the architect of the opening goal, with his well-timed cross breaking open the Palace defence and allowing Alejandro Garnacho to find the back of the net. This was the Portuguese international's best match across competitions this season.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Raphael Varane captained Manchester United to an easy win and was taken off on the hour mark to preserve him for the league game against the same opposition this weekend.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Harry Maguire put his troubles behind him for 90 minutes and played with the kind of confidence we haven't seen from him in a while. He made a good interception when the match was goalless, in what later turned out to be Palace's best attack all night.

Sofyan Amrabat - 7/10

Sofyan Amrabat played as an auxiliary left-back and regularly tucked into midfield, similar to Oleksandr Zinchenko's role at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. He did well against an opposition that did not threaten much, and sterner tests await him this season.

Casemiro - 7/10

It was an easy game for Casemiro, who not only dominated the midfield but also scored his fourth goal of the season.

Mason Mount - 7.5/10

On his return from injury, Mason Mount played like a man who had a point to prove. He created as many as four goalscoring chances for his teammates, with Manchester United scoring from two of them. He played only 45 minutes, with the manager looking to ease him on his comeback.

Facundo Pellistri - 6/10

Facundo Pellistri worked hard on what was an easy night for the home team. He did not do enough to push Erik ten Hag to give him more opportunities in the starting XI.

Hannibal Mejbri - 6/10

Like Facundo Pellistri, Hannibal Mejbri also worked hard without influencing the proceedings.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

It was Alejandro Garnacho's goal that put his team in position for an easy win. He played the full match and was involved in several of the Man Utd's attacks.

Anthony Martial - 7/10

On his first start of the season, Anthony Martial scored from a well-taken half-volley to remind his manager and fans what he is capable of. Erik ten Hag will now be hoping he produces similar performances against better opponents throughout the season.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Victor Lindelof replaced Mason Mount at half-time and slotted in as the left-back, with Sofyan Amrabat moving into midfield. He did well defensively without making an impact going forward.

Daniel Gore - 6/10

Daniel Gore replaced Raphael Varane just past the hour mark. On his debut, the 19-year-old showed no nerves as he settled into the surroundings quickly.

Jonny Evans - 6/10

Jonny Evans replaced Sofyan Amrabat just past the hour mark and had a quiet, confident time on the pitch.

Donny van de Beek - 5/10

Donny van de Beek replaced Hannibal Mejbri with less than 20 minutes left in the match. He did not do anything noteworthy in what was a rare appearance from the bench.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Rasmus Hojlund replaced Anthony Martial for the final quarter-hour and didn't make any meaningful contributions.