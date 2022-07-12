Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils begin their pre-season with a bang

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok, Thailand. Goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri helped the Red Devils to a huge win.

Erik ten Hag's side were utterly dominant in the opening stanza and raced to a 3-0 lead inside just 33 minutes of the match. Liverpool, who started many young and inexperienced players, made some changes, but there was no breakthrough for them.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Thank you for your fantastic support in Bangkok



#LFCPreSeason Our first set of minutes for three different sides.Thank you for your fantastic support in Bangkok Our first set of minutes for three different sides. Thank you for your fantastic support in Bangkok 👊#LFCPreSeason https://t.co/MeNLHZ6Yek

The second-half saw Jurgen Klopp tweak his side even more, throwing in the experienced cavalry of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk etc., yet it was United who got the last laugh.

Another impeccable counter-attack saw Pellistri fire home their fourth of the night with less than 15 minutes remaining on the clock, while Salah missed an effort from close range.

No one would've predicted this scoreline, but it's still only a friendly game, although Manchester United will be keen to build on this and generate further momentum before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Here are some of the hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

The Englishman had a stormer

For a player that struggled to live up to his lofty price tag last season, this was a promising game as Sancho was superb in the opening half.

He triggered the onslaught by scoring Manchester United's first goal of the night and was a major threat to Liverpool's defense with his pace and directness.

The 22-year-old linked up superbly with Bruno Fernandes and always looked to pounce on any openings. He nearly bagged an assist too, but Marcus Rashford didn't finish his chance.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Jadon Sancho with the neat finish into the bottom corner past Alisson. 🤷‍♂️



#MUNLIV The first goal of the Erik ten Hag era has been scored.Jadon Sancho with the neat finish into the bottom corner past Alisson. 🤷‍♂️ The first goal of the Erik ten Hag era has been scored. Jadon Sancho with the neat finish into the bottom corner past Alisson. 🤷‍♂️#MUNLIV https://t.co/Gth8YQPixP

He was subbed off at half-time, which clearly had an impact on his team's performance in the second period, as the Red Devils seemed relatively off the pace and lacked a cutting edge.

Fans will only hope that Sancho is able to produce this kind of form in the upcoming season and on a consistent basis too.

Flop: Nat Phillips (Liverpool)

A day to forget for Phillips

Liverpool were absolutely decimated in defense tonight, and their biggest weakness early on was Nat Phillips.

The 25-year-old was a disaster at the back and was directly responsible for their second goal too, as his poor clearance allowed Fred to chip home a beautiful goal.

Minutes earlier, another blunder from him had allowed Sancho to latch on to a loose ball and create a chance for Rashford, whose effort was blocked.

Phillips was weak in possession and couldn't cope with the pace that Manchester United's forwards played on the night, and Klopp pulled him out of his misery after just 30 minutes.

Hit: Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

The winger had a fantastic game

Another player who could see a renaissance next season is Anthony Martial, who spent the second-half of last season on loan at Sevilla and put up a good performance in his first game back.

The Frenchman was electric, running the rings around Liverpool's defense with his doggedness and storming pace, and capping it off with a sublime goal too.

He snatched the ball from Rhys Williams and turned around to run at the goal at full pelt before firing it into the roof of the net beyond the hapless Alisson.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Anthony Martial is the man of the match Anthony Martial is the man of the match 👏 https://t.co/IOh1aAm3T4

Martial could've added a second goal to his tally but took a touch too many, allowing Joel Matip to clear the danger, but it didn't take anything off his solid display.

The 26-year-old, who won the man of the match award tonight, has made a good first impression on their new manager and could be set for regular gametime next season if he's able to build on this.

Flop: Alisson (Liverpool)

The goalkeeper had a torrid time in goal

Poor Alisson. He could've used a solid defense in front of him as he normally does in official games, but an inexperienced backline left him woefully exposed to Manchester United's counters.

Even then, the Brazilian ace couldn't get his hands on anything on the night despite his best efforts, conceding thrice in just the opening 33 minutes of the clash. Fortunately for him, it was just a friendly game, so he could be spared the humiliation.

Hit: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

The Ivorian was determined to make a point

Eric Bailly came on in the second half of the game in place of Raphael Varane and turned in a good performance, one that could potentially reignite his Manchester United career.

The Ivorian read the game brilliantly and was quick off his feet, closing down spaces whenever danger loomed.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI ERIC BAILLY SENDS THIAGO TO THE SHOPS AND AMAD GETS HIS ASSIST AS PELLISTRI SLOTS IT IN THE BOTTOM CORNER! 4-0! ERIC BAILLY SENDS THIAGO TO THE SHOPS AND AMAD GETS HIS ASSIST AS PELLISTRI SLOTS IT IN THE BOTTOM CORNER! 4-0! https://t.co/AGQ3bkTNUL

He dealt well with Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez and even played a key role in their fourth goal as Bailly cut off Ibrahima Konate's through-ball and set United on the counter.

The 28-year-old also faces an uncertain future with the Old Trafford outfit, given his terrible injury record and the possible arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. Even if he leaves, Bailly won't be short of suitors given his performance tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far