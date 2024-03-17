Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils complete incredible turnaround in instant classic | FA Cup 2023-24

Manchester United fell behind twice but came back strongly in extra time to beat Liverpool 4-3 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday, March 17.

Following their win over Everton in the Premier League last week, Erik ten Hag was forced into making two changes to his starting XI. Injuries to Casemiro and Jonny Evans meant that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Rasmus Hojlund returned to the lineup at Old Trafford.

Liverpool, meanwhile, made three alterations following their midweek UEFA Europa League 6-1 win over Sparta Praha at home. Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz came in for Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo and Bobby Clark.

Manchester United made the better start of the two teams and they eventually opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Caoimhin Kelleher could only parry Alejandro Garnacho's shot onto the head of Scott McTominay, who made no mistake from close range.

However, the visitors slowly found their groove as the game opened up. Late in the first half, a good move saw Mac Allister's shot slightly deflection off Kobbie Mainoo taking it away from Onana to level the scores.

Just minutes later, Liverpool added a second just before half-time through Mohamed Salah. Onana produced a good save from Darwin Nunez's shot but the Egyptian was there to score the rebound to make it 2-1.

The end-to-end affair remained as such throughout the second half as United pressed in search of an equaliser. They eventually scored in the 87th minute as Antony executed a smart shot off the turn to lodge it in the bottom corner to send the game into extra time.

With both sides getting to their last legs, Harvey Elliott seemed to have sent Liverpool to the semis in the 105th minute. His deflected effort found the back of the net. However, Manchester United were still in it after Marcus Rashford made it 3-3 in the 112th minute following a mistake from Kostas Tsimikas.

They left it late to bag the winner. With the Reds surging ahead for a corner, Amad Diallo nicked the ball off Elliott. He passed it to Garnacho and got it back for a simple finish to send Old Trafford into raptures in the 121st minute.

An instant FA Cup classic saw Manchester United dash Jurgen Klopp's hopes of winning the trophy in his last season. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Kobbie Mainoo

The teenager continues to shine in his first senior season with the Red Devils. Tasked to play in a double pivot alongside McTominay, Mainoo didn't put a single foot wrong, looking imperious with his dribbling while also strong off the ball.

He finished with four dribbles completed, two tackles and two interceptions against the Merseysiders.

#4. Flop - Bruno Fernandes

It was a frustrating night for Manchester United's captain who seemed to play through an injury. He struggled to make an impact and his mentality didn't help either, receiving a yellow for complaining after Liverpool's second goal. He had four shots (one on target), just two touches in the Reds' box and completed just 71% (48/68) of his passes.

#3. Hit - Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister put on a show despite being on the losing side. He displayed his impressive passing range and also chipped in with Liverpool's opening goal. He finished with four chances created, eight passes into the final third and a pass completion rate of 90% (69/77).

#2. Flop - Scott McTominay

Despite a goal and an assist on the night, the Scottish international had a shaky performance for Manchester United. He struggled in possession and also missed a great chance, finishing with just 58 touches in 120 minutes of action.

#1. Hit - Amad Diallo

Erik ten Hag's substitutions proved to be the difference for Manchester United in the win, headlined by the scorer of the winner Amad Diallo. Having barely featured this season, he pounced on his opportunity with a brilliant late goal in just his fourth appearance all season.

He was, however, sent off after receiving two yellow cards, the second being for taking his shirt off during the goal celebration.