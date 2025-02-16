Manchester United have 8 academy players on subs bench against Tottenham amid ongoing injury crisis

Manchester United have included eight academy players on the bench for their game against Tottenham Hotspur, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. The Red Devils face Spurs in London on Sunday, February 16, in the Premier League.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side arrive at the game amid a major injury crisis. Manchester United are missing as many as eight first-team stars due to injuries at the moment.

Luke Shaw is sidelined with a muscle injury and isn't expected to play before April, while Lisandro Martinez is out for the campaign after rupturing his ACL. Mason Mount is missing with thigh problems, and Jonny Evans is on the treatment table with a muscle injury.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Altay Bayindir is also out with an unknown problem. Amad Diallo recently picked up an ankle injury and Amorim has confirmed that he could be out for the season as well.

With Kobbie Mainoo, Tonby Collyer, and Manuel Ugarte also unavailable for the Spurs game, the Portuguese head coach has given Casemiro a rare start. However, the Red Devils have turned to the academy to fill up the bench.

Chido Obi, Sékou Koné, Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson, Elyh Samuel Harrison, Jack Fletcher, and Jack Moorhouse are among the substitutes. New signing Ayden Heaven, who only joined Manchester United from Arsenal in the winter transfer window, is on the bench as well. Interestingly, Victor Lindelof is the only senior name among the subs for the Red Devils.

Ad

Do Manchester United have a history of promoting youth?

Chido Obi.

Manchester United's success is built on a history of promoting youth. From the Busby Babes to Fergie's Fledglings, the Red Devils have always given youth a chance.

Ad

In fact, the Premier League giants have included an academy graduate in their Matchday squad for over 85 years now. It all started at Craven Cottage on October 30, 1937, when youngsters Tom Manley and Jack Wassall donned the famous jersey against Fulham.

Manchester United have maintained that tradition ever since and it is now a part of their culture. Only players who signed for the club before the age of 18 and have played for a junior-level team are considered. In addition, they must not have played for any other senior team as well.

From Duncan Edwards to Sir Bobby Charlton, from Gary Neville and Paul Scholes to Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Toby Collyer, the Red Devils have churned up some wonderful talents over the years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback