"Manchester United is my absolute dream club" - 24-year-old defender admits he would 'definitely say yes' if Red Devils come calling

Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober has admitted that he would love to join Manchester United if the Red Devils come calling for him.

The Austria international has insisted that Manchester United are his dream club and would be tempted to move to Old Trafford if such an opportunity arrives.

Wober previously had a stint at Ajax under Erik ten Hag between 2017 and 2019 before joining Sevilla permanently after a brief loan spell with the Spanish giants. He moved to Salzburg in August of the same year.

Wober, who has been capped nine times for Austria, has claimed that he would be tempted by an opportunity to move abroad. However, he has pledged his loyalty to Red Bull Salzburg and insisted that he is more than happy at the Red Bull Arena.

Wober told Sky Sports Austria, as quoted by Stretty News:

“Of course, I’m tempted to go abroad in one way or another.”

“But I made a conscious decision in the summer to extend my contract with Salzburg once again, because I’ve really found joy and fun in football here again."

Wober has claimed that he is thriving in a leadership role at Salzburg but would like to join his dream club Manchester United if the opportunity presents itself.

However, the defender has himself clarified that there has been no such contact from the Red Devils for his services. He added:

“I’ve blossomed again, and I’ve grown into an absolute leader in the team and in the club.

“Since Manchester United is my absolute dream club, I would definitely say ‘yes’ there, but it won’t play out. There has been no contact.”

Wober has established himself as a key player for Red Bull Salzburg since joining the Austrian giants in 2019 after a disappointing short spell with Sevilla.

He has played 112 games for the Austrian Bundesliga champions till date, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The three-time Austrian Bundesliga and three-time Austrian Cup winner is capable of playing either as a centre-back or as a left-back.

Manchester United have done pretty well in the transfer market this time out

Manchester United have had a solid transfer window this time out bolstering all across the pitch.

Erik ten Hag has raided his former club Ajax for the signature of Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

The Dutchman has also signed Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen, who have both made a solid impact at Old Trafford.

They have also signed Casemiro in £70 million deal from Real Madrid and the Brazilian could solve their long-standing issue in defensive midfield.

As per Fabrizio Romano, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also set to join the Red Devils on a loan deal with a £5 million buy option included.

