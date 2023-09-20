"Manchester United have been an absolute joke this season" – UK podcaster launches furious rant on Red Devils

Manchester United fan and football podcaster Culture Cams has slammed the Red Devils' poor start to the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Erik ten Hag's outfit, who finished third in last season's Premier League standings, have endured a rather disappointing opening four weeks of the new term. They are currently 13th with just six points from five Premier League games, boasting a goal difference of -4.

Manchester United opened the ongoing season with a nervy 1-0 home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers before losing 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur. They bounced back with a thrilling 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest but slumped to two straight 3-1 defeats at Arsenal and to high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

During an interaction on DR Sports, Culture Cams asserted that United could have lost all of their Premier League matches so far. He said:

"When you're looking at the game against Brighton, it's a representation of everything that's been going on this season. I'm being dead serious, I'm being 100 percent serious: there's an easy chance that Manchester United could have had zero points this season."

Sharing his thoughts on the Red Devils' games, the podcaster added:

"Nottingham Forest came to Old Trafford scored two goals, went 2-0 up, okay, United did a nice comeback. Wolves should have walked away there with three points absolutely, Spurs beat us, Arsenal beat us and Brighton. Manchester United have been an absolute joke this season and it's not just started from this."

Casting doubt on a potential turnaround of form, Culture Cams said:

"We had one of the most dreadful pre-seasons as well. What's going on at United? People think if we get players back from injury and it's just gonna turn. Get who back from injury!? Luke Shaw? Get Mason Mount? Is it going to transform the team? I don't know because I'm seeing so many patterns to suggest otherwise."

Who do Manchester United take on next?

Manchester United, who are currently dealing with an injury crisis, will be aiming to start their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign on a positive note. They are set to take on Group A opponents and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday (September 20).

The Red Devils are expected to be without the likes of Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Sofyan Amrabat during their trip to Germany. However, they have named four summer arrivals Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir in their 21-man European matchday squad.

With the aim of bettering their last-16 exit in the 2021-22 campaign, Erik ten Hag's side are set to open their Champions League season in a 12th meeting against the Bavarians. They are yet to win an away fixture in Munich.