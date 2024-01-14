“Manchester United have absolutely no clue of what they’re doing” - Pundit slams the Red Devils after their 2-2 draw against Tottenham

Tim Sherwood has slammed Manchester United after the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday, January 14.

United took the lead twice during the match, only to squander it on both occasions. Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Erik ten Hag's side in the third minute with a belter of a finish.

However, Richarlison equalized for Spurs in the 19th minute. Marcus Rashford scored yet another good goal in the 40th minute to regain the lead for the home side. However, Ange Postecoglu's Spurs restored parity yet again, this time through Rodrigo Bentancur in the 46th minute.

Spoils were evenly shared and the Red Devils had to be satisfied with a point. They have now won only one out of their last six league matches, losing three and drawing two.

Sherwood was far from impressed with United's display and said (via Centredevils on X):

“Manchester United have absolutely no clue of what they’re doing.”

Ten Hag's side are now seventh in the league table after their draw against Tottenham. They have 32 points from 21 matches. Spurs, meanwhile, are fifth with 40 points from 21 games.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville slam Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for mistake against Tottenham

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was far from impressed with Andre Onana's positioning in Richarlison's headed goal. The Brazilian glanced home Pedro Porro's corner to cancel out Hojlund's opener.

Keane didn't like the way Onana positioned himself for the same, saying (via Metro):

"I’d be looking at my goalkeeper. It’s an inswinger, Spurs deserved it by playing their way back into the game."

When further asked to elaborate on his take, Keane said:

"I don’t like where he’s standing. He’s standing on his line. I’d like my goalkeeper to come and take control of the six-yard box."

Gary Neville agreed with Keane's assessment that Onana needs to be more dominant inside the six-yard box. About the Cameroonian shot-stopper after Bentancur's leveler 50 seconds into the second half, Neville said:

"With Onana, how he sees that danger… his defenders can’t deal with it. Come out, be dominant. Even if you don’t come, just put some doubt in the taker’s mind."

Onana is now set to join Cameroon's camp for AFCON 2023 but will miss his team's opener against Guinea on Monday, January 15. Altay Bayindir is expected to get his Manchester United debut in Onana's absence.