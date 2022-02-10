Manchester United academy player pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring stunning goal

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is considered a role model by many young and upcoming footballers. In a recent tie in the FA Youth Cup involving Manchester United U18 vs Everton U18, United star Alejandro Garnacho paid tribute to the Portuguese striker.

After scoring a stunning solo goal in the match, Garnacho decided to celebrate with Cristiano's iconic 'Suiiii' celebration. Manchester United's U18 team faced Everton's U18 team yesterday at Old Trafford. The young Red Devils put on an impressive performance on the pitch as they won the match 4-1.

The victory against the Toffees at Old Trafford has secured them a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, which will be against Leicester City's U18 team.

United's U18 team were in control for the whole 90 minutes and never looked like losing their momentum in the game. Charlie McNeill scored the first goal for his team from the penalty spot. Goals from Kobbie Mainoo and Sam Mather extended the team's lead.

However, it was the fourth goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho that stole the spotlight thanks to his celebration. Garnacho scored a spectacular solo goal as he ran from his own box to the opposition box while dribbling past his opponents.

After scoring the goal, Garnacho hit the iconic "Suiiii" celebration which was echoed by fans at the Old Trafford stadium.

You can watch the video below:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United's academy player Alejandro Garnacho scores against Everton and does Cristiano Ronaldo's SIUUU celebration.



It is no surprise to see the upcoming generation of football stars of Manchester United display their admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 5-time Ballon D'or winner is an iconic figure for the Red Devils as he has helped the club win several major trophies.

Will Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo start against Southampton?

The Red Devils' next match will be against Southampton FC on February 12. After suffering an infuriating draw against Burnley, United will be looking to make a strong comeback against the Saints.

Southampton, on the other hand, are basking in the win that they secured against Tottenham Hotspur FC. The Saints won the match 3-2 as Che Adams broke the deadlock as he scored Southampton's third goal on the night.

One of the major talking points from the Burnley game was Ralf Rangnick's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo. United, who started with Cavani up front, were not able to create any meaningful chances. Cavani had a poor game and was finally substituted by Cristiano. However, even the Portuguese striker wasn't able to help United pick up three important points.

Some experts have suggested Rangnick start Ronaldo going forward. Others have asked Rangnick to drop his strikers and play Bruno Fernandes as a false number 9.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly looks set to start against Southampton. The United faithful will be hoping to see Cristiano score a goal and celebrate with a 'Suiiiii' celebration.

