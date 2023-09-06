Manchester United accused of covering up Antony assault crime as Gabriela Cavallin’s lawyers request Sao Paulo police to intervene: Reports 

Manchester United have been accused of covering up Antony's alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend Gabriella Cavalin, as per Metropoles.

Cavallin reported that an alleged assault incident took place on January 15 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Manchester. Sports Witness reported:

“Head-butted his then-girlfriend, causing a cut on Gabriela’s scalp. Then, according to the player’s ex, Antony grabbed her aggressively and threw her hard onto the bed, falling on top of her.

"The action allegedly caused a silicone prosthesis to become dislodged in Gabriela’s breast, which later required reconstructive surgery."

Cavallin's camp reportedly called a Manchester United employee to intervene. However, her lawyers reckon the Red Devils deliberately want to suppress the matter. According to Metropoles:

“With the deliberate intention of hushing up what had happened and not allowing Gabriela to seek medical help at a hospital or clinic, where she would probably be questioned about what had happened or who had assaulted her.”

The player has been in hot water since Cavallin revealed intricate details of the alleged incident to Brazilian publication UOL. She has come up with texts, screenshots and images from the event. The player has since been dropped from Brazil's national team ahead of their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Manchester United have issued a statement on Antony

The issue regarding Antony is a sensitive one. The Red Devils have been under pressure to react to the latest set of events. After the Brazil FA dropped the player from their squad, the pressure on the English club has intensified.

The Premier League giants have issued a statement about the winger. They announced that they're keeping close eye on the investigation process and will take the necessary steps as needed. Their statement read (as per United's website):

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

The Brazilian is a key player for the Red Devils, so fans will keep a keen eye on how the situation unfolds. He has made four league appearances this season but is yet to make a goal contribution.