Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes reveals why he let Edinson Cavani score against Everton

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed the reason behind his eagerness to set up Edinson Cavani's goal against Everton on Saturday. The talismanic midfielder was on fire for the Red Devils on Saturday, inspiring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to a memorable comeback victory against Merseyside club Everton.

Manchester United went into the game having lost two games on the trot. The optimism of the Champions League win over RB Leipzig was drowned out by the lackluster performances against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir. The manner of the Red Devils' surrender raised doubts over Solskjaer’s capabilities as United manager.

With his back against the wall, the Norwegian was aware that he needed a response against the Toffees on Saturday. However, Manchester United fell behind in the 19th minute, raising fears of suffering another tumultuous. Bruno Fernandes, though, had other ideas.

Bruno Fernandes knows Cavani will be pivotal for Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes inspired his team to a memorable victory

The Portuguese worked his socks off and drew Manchester United level with a fantastic header in the 25th minute. Bruno Fernandes then put the Red Devils ahead in the 35th minute and Solskjaer’s men showed great desire to protect the lead throughout the game.

Late in the second half, Manchester United hit the home side on the counter after Harry Maguire did well to stop an Everton move. Bruno Fernandes carried the ball over the length of the pitch and had the golden opportunity to complete his first hat-trick for the club.

Instead, the Portuguese playmaker made an incredibly selfless decision to put Cavani through on goal. The Uruguayan striker made no mistake and scored his first goal in United colors.

No player has created more chances than Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League this season. #PortugueseMagnifico 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/1nBw7w9Ubr — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) November 8, 2020

After the game, Bruno Fernandes reflected on the split-second decision and revealed that his teamwork and selfless spirit would further endear him to Manchester United fans. The Portuguese spoke about the importance of winning and how Cavani needed the goal to kickstart his United career.

"The point is winning the game. [I set up Edinson Cavani because] for a striker it is important to score for his confidence, he will be important for us and the first goal will give him confidence. I don't need to think about a hat-trick, I need to think about the future."

Bruno Fernandes also pointed out that his team needed the three points badly and expressed an ambition to climb up the Premier League table.

"Every game is important, we are not good in the league so these three points are important. We have a game in hand so we can go closer to the top of the table. We are not the best team now, and we are not the worst team after Istanbul. We will get better if we do the right things."