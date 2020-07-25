Manchester United announce pre-season plans for India 

Manchester United have cancelled a pre-season tour to India this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admitted Manchester United's group managing director Richard Arnold.

The Premier League side were due to tour Australia and Asia ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, but now will try to plan a tour to India in the future.

Arnold, speaking to the ShivNadarFoundation, said:

"We don’t tend to think in terms of market, the fans are all part of a big family. India is an important part of our family. We have been organising live screenings".

Manchester United have historically had a huge fan base in India dating back to Sir Alex Ferguson's dominance in English football. The Manchester side are well aware of the support, said Arnold:

"For the first team to play in India, it has been on our minds for some time now. We planned to make a trip this summer, but we could not because of the COVID situation. But we will try to make a trip to India in the future".

#PL shareholders have today agreed on start and end dates for the 2020/21 season.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 24, 2020

Manchester United have had an encouraging second half of the season which has seen the former Premier League champions one point away from a return to the Champions League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer received a lot of criticism in December but will consider the season to be a success if United end up with a Champions League spot.

The Premier League announced recently that the new campaign will be starting on September 12, 2020. This will give the Red Devils a 22-day period to prepare for the new season if they manage to reach the Europa League final scheduled on August 21, 2020.

Premier League clubs will most likely prepare for the new season with friendlies against domestic clubs, as opposed to the grand tours we have become accustomed to watching in the past decade (due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic).

If #mufc reach the Europa League final on August 21 they will have 22 days until the Premier League season starts on September 12. Clubs whose campaigns end on Sunday will have a 48-day gap between this season ending and next season starting. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 24, 2020

The Premier League has been broadcasted in India since the 2001-02 season when the Manchester side were one of the most dominant forces in Europe. Understandably, Sir Alex Ferguson's side became the most supported club in India, and the tradition has carried on despite their decline since his departure.

Manchester United fans in India will be hoping that they get to see their heroes sooner rather than later.