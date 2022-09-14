Manchester United announce squad for Europa League clash against Sheriff with 4 key players missing out 

Manchester United have announced their 22-man squad for their upcoming Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol, verifying the absence of four first-team players. As confirmed by the club’s official outlet, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will not be in Europa League action this week.

Erik ten Hag’s side were humbled at home in their Europa League opener against Real Sociedad last Thursday (September 8), succumbing to a disappointing 1-0 defeat. They will look to return to winning ways when they make the trip to Moldova for their GW 2 clash with Sheriff on Thursday (September 15). Unfortunately for Ten Hag, he does not have a fully-fit squad to choose his starting XI from.

As confirmed by the squad list, Rashford has become the latest name to be added to the Red Devils’ list of absentees. The club have not yet revealed the reason behind his absence. Martial, who is nursing an Achilles injury, will also miss United’s trip to Moldova. Wan-Bissaka and Van de Beek are the other two players who will not travel with the squad.

Luke Shaw, who had missed two of Manchester United’s last three fixtures, however, trained with the squad on Wednesday and is available (via The Manchester Evening News) for the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo could get his second consecutive start for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag named Cristiano Ronaldo in his starting XI in the clash against Real Sociedad last week. The Portuguese superstar tried his best to get involved but failed to make the desired impact. He was caught offside rather frequently and was often outpaced and outmuscled by Sociedad defenders.

His lackluster showing, in what was his second start of the season (after a 4-0 defeat at Brentford), does not warrant yet another starting XI appearance. However, with Rashford and Martial out, the former Real Madrid man is the only natural center-forward option Ten Hag has at his disposal.

The Portugal skipper could take the opportunity to make a statement of intent. He is yet to find the back of the net for Manchester United this season (seven matches) and is in dire need of a confident display. A goal or two against Sheriff this Thursday could do the veteran striker a world of good.

