Manchester United announce TeamViewer as new shirt sponsor

Manchester United have announced a new shirt sponsorship deal worth a staggering £235m with Germany-based global technology company TeamViewer.

TeamViewer will now replace American car manufacturer Chevrolet as the club’s principal shirt sponsor for the next five years beginning with the 2021/22 season.

Chevrolet will end their seven-year run as the Premier League giant's shirt sponsor at the end of the ongoing season. Earlier, Chevrolet had agreed to extend the partnership for a further six months, taking them halfway through the upcoming season.

The Chevrolet deal was worth £64m-per-year - the biggest-ever shirt deal struck by a football club.

It is understood that the deal with TeamViewer is worth around £47m per season and will see Manchester United earn around £235m during the duration of the contract. It puts the deal on par with the one Barcelona agreed with Japanese electronic brand Rakuten in 2016.

The five-year partnership has been described by club sources as the 'biggest shirt-only deal' in the English Premier League. It is also the most lucrative sponsorship agreement of any kind to be struck by a sports team during the pandemic period.

United's managing director Richard Arnold said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies. The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses."

The TeamViewer logo, which is blue and white, will be present in the United kits as white only. TeamViewer is the sixth principal shirt sponsor of the Red Devils, who had earlier collaborated with Sharp, Vodafone, AIG and Aon before Chevrolet.

Manchester United's Aon partnership runs out this summer

Aon still holds sponsorship rights for Manchester United's training strips and has the naming rights for the club's Carrington training complex but that deal, which dates back to 2013, also runs out in the summer.

Manchester United are expected to be in discussions over a new training kit sponsor and will look to bring in a new automobile sponsor to replace Chevrolet in the coming months.