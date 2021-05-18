Manchester United announce winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Manchester United have announced the winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year. Bruno Fernandes has won his second Player of the Year award since arriving at Old Trafford despite only being with the Red Devils for a season and a half.

The win is a testament to a player who has transformed Manchester United since arriving at the club in January of 2020. The Portuguese moved to Old Trafford from Sporting CP midway through the 2020/21 season but wasted little time in making his presence felt. Fernandes' tenacity, work ethic, and his eye for a pass instantly endeared him to fans.

Within a very short period, Bruno Fernandes has become a talisman at his new home. He helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League last season while scoring 12 goals from 22 games in all competitions.

The Portuguese has carried that form this season, amassing 28 goals from 56 appearances across all competitions. His leadership qualities and stomach for a fight have added tenacity to the current Manchester United team. He has brought out the best in his teammates, pushing them past their limits and helping them realize their true potential.

Bruno Fernandes is indispensable at Manchester United

It was widely expected that the Portuguese would lift his second Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award despite the performances of a few other contenders this season. Luke Shaw has been among the best left-backs in the league while Harry Maguire has been a rock in defense for Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani have also been proficient in the attack, but it is hard to argue with the selection of Bruno Fernandes as the winner.

The award was based on votes from supporters from around 200 countries around the world. Bruno Fernandes emerged as the overwhelming winner with 63% of the votes, with Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani among the final three. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford completed the top five.

Bruno Fernandes is indispensable at Old Trafford right now. The Portuguese is already the club’s top goalscorer this season and has also registered 16 assists in all competitions. He won the Premier League player of the month in November and December and has also been voted the Man of The Match 12 times this season.

