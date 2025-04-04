Manchester United and Arsenal dealt blow as Saudi club enter race to sign Victor Gyokeres: Reports

According to a report by the Mirror, Manchester United and Arsenal's pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres could be scuppered by interest from a Saudi Arabian club. The Swedish striker is one of the most lethal forwards in Europe, and besides interest from the English sides, Al Qadsiah have entered the area for his signature.

Gyokeres joined Sporting in the summer of 2023 from English Championship side Coventry for a reported €24 million fee. He has been a revelation for his current side, bagging 86 goals and 26 assists in 93 appearances to help the Portuguese side to one league title.

The Swedish striker is expected to cost between £50 and £60 million in the summer. He has enjoyed a fine season for the Lisbon-based outfit, scoring 43 times and providing 11 assists in 43 games this season.

Manchester United and Arsenal will hope to secure Viktor Gyokeres's signature in what looks to be at least a three-horse race for his services in the summer. His contract with Sporting runs until the summer of 2028.

Pundit tips Manchester United to beat Arsenal to Viktor Gyokeres' signing

Mark Lawrensen has tipped the Red Devils to sign Viktor Gyokeres over the Gunners in the summer. The prolific Swedish striker is one of the most sought-after players after his impressive achievements with Sporting Lisbon. He could return to the English game with one of the Premier League sides in the upcoming transfer window.

In a recent statement, Lawrensen tipped the 20-time English champions to sign Gyokeres thanks to his positive relationship with Ruben Amorim, saying:

“Arsenal signing Victor Gyökeres would be the final piece of the jigsaw they’d need to win the Premier League. However, if the player is choosing between Arsenal or Manchester United, then I think he’s choosing United as he’s got a mate there straightaway in Ruben Amorim and the manager already knows exactly how to get the best out of him."

He concluded:

“I can’t see him going anywhere else other than Manchester United, regardless of money – and that’s despite them not having European football next season. If Amorim wants him, he’ll get him.”

The Red Devils will hope they can secure the prolific Swedish striker in the summer and put their current disappointing campaign behind them. The Gunners will also be keen to bag the striker's signature to give them the final push in their bid to claim the English Premier League since the Invincible campaign.

