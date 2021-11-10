Manchester United and Arsenal given boost as transfer target Franck Kessie rejects contract offer from AC Milan - Reports

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly rejected another contract offer from the Serie A club.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have offered Kessie a €6.5 million-per-year contract. The 24-year-old has rejected the offer, with reports suggesting he is seeking a €9 million-per-year offer.

The Ivorian, who has less than eight months left on his current deal with AC Milan, continues to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal. He can begin negotiating with potential suitors in January as he will have just six months left on his deal with the club.

Manchester United are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. The club has lost faith in the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic after witnessing the trio's poor performances at the start of the season.

French midfielder Paul Pogba, too, has lost the trust of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has been left out of the club's starting line-up in recent weeks. Manchester United will therefore prioritize the signing of a box-to-box midfielder in January.

Franck Kessie's physical attributes, speed and ability to score goals make him the ideal transfer target for Manchester United. He scored 14 goals in 50 appearances for AC Milan last season and led the club to a second-place finish in the Serie A table.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League, having won three and drawn two of their last five games. They will look to build on their progress under Mikel Arteta by signing a new midfielder in January. Arteta is eager to sign a box-to-box midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park.

Despite enjoying one of their best transfer windows in recent history, Manchester United's decision not to sign a defensive midfielder has had massive repercussions.

A lack of quality in the midfield has left United exposed against top-quality opposition such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Red Devils will therefore look to sign Kessie from AC Milan for a bargain fee in January rather than wait until next summer to sign him on a free transfer.

Manchester United will hope to ward off competition from Arsenal, who are looking to grow from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season.

