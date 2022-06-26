Manchester United and Arsenal hold face-to-face talks with 24-year old star's representatives in London: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal continue to fight over the signing of Ajax star Lisandro Martinez. Both Premier League clubs consider him an important target to bolster their squads this summer and have been continuously linked with the Argentine international.

The Dutch club have lost some of their most important players since the transfer window began. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui and Sebastian Haller have all moved elsewhere and Martinez is expected to follow suit. Now, The Express reports that both the English giants have held face-to-face talks with the Argentina international's representatives.

Arsenal were already a step ahead of Manchester United in their advances for the player and were the first club to send a formal bid to Ajax. However, their £25m offer was turned down by the Eredivisie club. The 24-year old was one of Erik ten Hag's favorites when he was in Holland and deservedly won Ajax's Player of the Year award in the 2021-22 campaign.

GoonerViews @GoonerViews 🥇 Arsenal are “on it” as they look to sign Lisandro Martinez for around €45m. [ 🥇 Arsenal are “on it” as they look to sign Lisandro Martinez for around €45m. [ @FabrizioRomano ❗️🥇 Arsenal are “on it” as they look to sign Lisandro Martinez for around €45m. [@FabrizioRomano]

However, the Red Devils haven't yet made an offer to Ajax for Ten Hag's former player. Both Manchester United and Arsenal have been told that it would take a bid in the region of £40m to convince Ajax to sell the versatile defender. The Gunners are believed to be in the driving seat to acquire his services and Express reported that they will return with an improved bid for Martinez.

What will the Argentina international bring to Manchester United and Arsenal?

"The Butcher of Amsterdam" as the 24-year old has been nicknamed, has stayed true to his reputation and built on it. Martinez is an aggressive and intense competitor who likes to tussle with his opponents. Over the last two years, he has become a regular in the Argentina squad and was integral to Ajax's success under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

If Arsenal do end up signing him, then his versatility will be of immense use to them. He could play as the left-sided centre-back where Gabriel Magalhaes is currently utilized, and he can also play at left-back, which will help take the burden off Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl What an addition Lisandro Martinez would be to Arsenal What an addition Lisandro Martinez would be to Arsenal 🙌 https://t.co/tBqUGcVjyC

Furthermore, his ball-playing abilities, aerial prowess, and positional awareness have also seen him play in defensive midfield, which given Thomas Partey's frequent injury issues will definitely help Arsenal.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, their backline leaked 56 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, their worst defensive season in the Premier League. A player like Martinez will make them more competitive and his combative presence will them assert their authority on the pitch.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far