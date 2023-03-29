Manchester United and Arsenal legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger react to being inducted into PL Hall of Fame

Legendary former Manchester United and Arsenal managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The iconic duo have become the first managerial names to be honored.

Ferguson and Wenger cemented their legacies at the Red Devils and the Gunners respectively, dominating English football throughout their managerial careers. The pair won a combined 16 Premier League titles and forged one of the most memorable rivalries in the competition's history.

Manchester United icon Ferguson has reacted to his induction by leaving a heartfelt message on the club's official website:

“I’m truly delighted to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. It’s an honour when you receive recognition like this. However, it’s not just about me as a person. It’s about the job at Manchester United and the bond we had over many years, so I’m also proud for the club, the staff and my players."

Meanwhile, Arsenal great Wenger also left a proud statement on the Gunners' official website:

“I am very grateful to have been selected for the Premier League Hall of Fame. We always wanted to give something special to the supporters and when you have players capable of remarkable things, the most important thing for me is the obligation of perfection."

He added:

“I’d like to be known as someone who loved Arsenal, who respected the values of the club and left it in a position where it can grow and become even bigger.”

Ferguson was delighted to see his long-time counterpart join him in becoming the first managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame:

“I feel Arsene is a very worthy inductee as he transformed Arsenal Football Club fantastically. They became a tough team to compete with and we both wanted to win, which motivated us further. Through the years since retirement, we’d go for dinner together in a little restaurant he knows well in Switzerland. He is a really interesting man and I enjoy his company, but it is still my job to pick the wine!"

Ferguson and Wenger carved out one of the most heated rivalries in Premier League history during their managerial reigns. The latter's arrival in English football in 1996 brought an end to his rival's dominance in the league.

There were many fiery moments between the pair on the touchline. The Premier League has been void of their enthralling back and forth since both bid farewell to their respective clubs.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Arsene Wenger Premier League titles 13 3 Games Managed 810 828 Games Won 528 476 Games Drawn 168 199 Games Lost 114 153 Expenditure £392.44 million £349 million Record against W-23-D-10-L16 W-16-D-10-L-23

Ferguson and Wenger on Manchester United and Arsenal's current managers Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta

Arteta (left) and Ten Hag (right) are impressing.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag and Arsenal boss Arteta are unlikely to be able to reignite the rivalry that Ferguson and Wenger hold. However, both are doing their best to return their respective clubs back to the top of English football.

Ten Hag has become Manchester United's fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired in 2013. The Dutch coach has embarked on transforming his side back into one of the most feared teams in the Premier League. They currently sit third in the league and won their first trophy in six years by claiming the Carabao Cup in February.

Ferguson has been delighted with Manchester United's progression shown under Ten Hag this season. He said (via Football Daily):

"He’s got a grip of the club which is really, really big for him. When you come to United, you try and get off to a good start right away and he’s doing well, he really is.”

Meanwhile, Arteta has propelled Arsenal to the top of the Premier League and they are closing in on their first title since 2004. The Gunners are playing the most exciting football they have played since the days of Wenger. There are just 10 games to go before they can become champions.

Wenger explained how Arteta has mounted an incredible title challenge, saying (via football.london):

"I would say you need to identify the values of the club and I personally think that Mikel Arteta was very conscious of the values of the club because he’s been educated as well at Arsenal, he was captain of my teams and he wanted to restore values of the club."

