Manchester United and Arsenal at risk of losing out on signing Portuguese attacker as PSG prepare to trigger €45 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of losing their transfer target Rodrigo Mora to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue 1 side look set to activate the €45 million release clause in the player’s contract.

Mora, who grew through the ranks at Porto, is currently impressing in the senior team, and that has been a subject of interest to several top clubs across Europe.

In the ongoing season, Rodrigo Mora has scored four goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances. The 17-year-old is also gradually being drafted into Porto’s starting lineup, as he has started the last four league games for them.

As per Caught Offside, Manchester United and Arsenal are closely monitoring Rodrigo Mora’s progress at Porto ahead of a potential transfer. Apart from the two Premier League giants, there is also growing interest in the Portuguese star from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The abovementioned report further claimed that Mora has a release clause of £55 million in his current Porto contract. But sources have revealed that it could rise further to something closer to £70 million between now and 2027.

While Mora’s release clause looks like something that could deter his suitors, PSG are willing to trigger it, which is set at €45 million, according to Luis Pinto Coelho (via PSG Talk).

However, Porto are reportedly not willing to let their academy graduate go for just €45 million. To that end, they are set to renew his contract, which is set to expire in 2027, and increase the clause to €70 million when he turns 18 in May.

Between Manchester United and Arsenal, the Red Devils have appeared to be the more interested side in Rodrigo Mora. Key figures at the club are convinced (via Caught Offside) that the Portuguese youngster is destined to be a leading player in world football.

Manchester United set to rival Arsenal in pursuit of La Liga star – Reports

In another report, Manchester United are set to enter a bidding battle with Arsenal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Garcia, who is a product of Espanyol’s academy, has emerged as one of the most popular goalkeepers in the European market.

The 23-year-old has cemented his position as Espanyol’s first-choice shotstopper, having started every LaLiga game for the club this season. While there is growing interest for Garcia in Spain, Arsenal reportedly submitted an official offer to Espanyol for Garcia, but their proposal was turned down by the Catalan-based club.

According to Sport, Arsenal have been interested in Joan Garcia for more than a year, but nothing has materialized yet. Amid the continued interest in the goalkeeper, a new update on Garcia’s future has emerged, with the Spanish publication claiming that Manchester United could be another contender for the goalkeeper.

The Red Devils are having a horrid season, and it seems like they could be looking for a replacement for Andre Onana, who has made multiple high-profile errors.

