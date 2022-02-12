Manchester United and Arsenal set to battle it out for 24-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian is widely expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to Het Nieuwsblad via ESPN, Youri Tielemans is keen to leave Leicester City this summer. The 24-year-old is believed to be eager to join a club that will allow him to win silverware and play in the Champions League.

Tielemans joined Leicester from AS Monaco in January 2019 on loan until the end of the season. The English side then signed Tielemans permanently in a deal worth £32 million in the summer of 2019.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. He has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing 2021-22 campaign for Leicester City, who are currently 12th in the Premier League table. Tielemans has scored five goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances for the club this season.

Leicester could be forced to sell Tielemans next summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2023. The Foxes value Youri Tielemans at £60 million last summer but are reportedly set to reduce their asking price to just £35 million.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for Paul Pogba's potential exit next summer. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign an extension.

Pogba is expected to run down his contract with United and become a free agent next summer. Manchester United therefore view Youri Tielemans as the ideal replacement.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a ball-playing midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season.

Manchester United and Arsenal will need to secure a top-four finish if they are to sign their top transfer targets

Manchester United have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign despite an impressive 2021 summer transfer window. The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and need to orchestrate a turnaround in form to secure a place in the top-four.

Arsenal, on the other hand, seemed to be heading in the right direction under Mikel Arteta during the first half of the season. Their dismal winter transfer window has, however, taken the club a step backwards. Arsenal parted ways with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by mutual consent but failed to sign an adequate replacement for the 32-year-old.

The Gunners currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table. Failure to secure Champions League football could result in them struggling to sign their top transfer targets and the departure of some of their star players.

