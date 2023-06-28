Manchester United attacker Antony breaks silence amid accusations of assault by ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin

Manchester United winger Antony has issued a defiant statement on Wednesday, June 28. He proclaimed his innocence, claiming he was falsely accused by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin of assault.

Earlier this month, Cavallin filed a police case against Antony in Brazil. She accused the Manchester United attacker of "domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury" (via GOAL). The 22-year-old also spoke with Portuguese outlet UOL Esporte, detailing Antony's death threats and abuse against her.

The case is currently under investigation. Antony released the following statement on his Instagram story (via The United Stand):

"To friends, fans, and followers. For you, after submitting my statement at the police station where the investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak publicly for the first time since I was accused of assault.

"I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

"After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you for your countless messages of support received at this very difficult time."

How did Antony fair at Manchester United last season? Exploring the former Ajax winger's impact with Red Devils

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax last summer for €95 million with a further €5 million in add-ons. The 23-year-old was signed on a five-year deal and reunited with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Brazil international became the third most expensive player in the club's history after Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Antony struggled to adapt to the Premier League for the most part and failed to justify his transfer fee during his first season at the club. Despite the team's success, he was only able to score 10 goals and provide five assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The former Ajax winger did enjoy some success though. He aided the Red Devils finish third in the league, ensuring Erik ten Hag's side qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. The 23-year-old also started in the EFL Cup final, which Manchester United won 2-0 against Newcastle.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping the Brazilian has more of an individual impact on the team next season from the right flank.

