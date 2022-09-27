Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho makes feelings clear about being left out of England squad with subtle social media message

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has uploaded a telling post to his social media after being left out of the England squad for UEFA Nations League action.

Sancho was a notable absentee from Gareth Southgate's 28-man squad for games against Italy and Germany.

The Red Devils attacker has uploaded a picture on his Instagram story of himself playing FIFA 23 just moments before England clashed with the Germans on September 26.

It suggests that Sancho isn't keen on watching the Three Lions as he sits out the last squad to be named before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

England have disappointed during their UEFA Nations League campaign, drawing three and losing two of their five fixtures.

Southgate's men suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy on September 23 which has relegated them to League B.

Sancho has made an impressive start to the season for Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

He has three goals in six appearances but that was not enough to make Southgate's squad.

The Manchester United winger admitted that he is was frustrated not to have made the Three Lions' latest squad.

He was asked for his thoughts following his goalscoring performance in a 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League.

Sancho said (via Express):

"Yeah, 100 per cent, that is one of the targets (to make the World Cup)."

He added:

"It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the call-up. But I have to just keep focusing on myself and keep on working hard, week in and week out. That’s what I’ll do."

Midnite Football @MidniteFtbl Jadon Sancho playing #FIFA23 instead of watching England after being left out of the squad 🤣 Jadon Sancho playing #FIFA23 instead of watching England after being left out of the squad 🤣😭 https://t.co/NKomM9V55I

Sancho has earned 23 international caps, scoring three goals, but most of those appearances came when he was playing at Borussia Dortmund.

His move to Manchester United in 2021 for £76.5 million had many envisioning he would become a regular for England.

However, the former Manchester City academy graduate was unconvincing in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Sancho made 38 appearances, scoring five goals and contributing three assists.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC



and



Should Sancho have been included? “MOST PEOPLE WERE SURPRISED BY THAT…” @markgoldbridge and @BenFoster discuss why Sancho has been left out of the England squad, as he has been in-form recently.Should Sancho have been included? “MOST PEOPLE WERE SURPRISED BY THAT…” @markgoldbridge and @BenFoster discuss why Sancho has been left out of the England squad, as he has been in-form recently.Should Sancho have been included? 👇 https://t.co/nGcEKjRDFO

Manchester United winger Sancho faces competition for place at World Cup with England

Sancho could miss out on the World Cup

Sancho's stagnating form for the Red Devils last season appears to have hindered his participation with the Three Lions.

The winger now appears to face an uphill battle to try and break back into the squad.

Competition for places in England's team is hotting up, especially on the wings.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are all competing for a place at the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford will also be wanting to make the tournament after an eye-catching start to the season. He has hit three goals in six.

