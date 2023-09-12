Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho seen for the first time since Erik ten Hag feud at NBA star's lavish birthday party

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho made a public appearance for the first time since his infamous feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman said after the 3-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal just before the international break that Sancho wasn't in the squad because of his poor attitude in training.

Sancho, though, hit back at his manager's claims, responding on X (formerly called Twitter) that the remarks are untrue and that he conducted himself well in training. The attacker added that he has been made a scapegoat. He tweeted:

“I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself very well in training this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into. I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time, which isn’t fair.”

That has plunged the former Borussia Dortmund's immediate future at Old Trafford into uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Sancho was recently seen at the birthday party of NBA star John Wall, along with his United teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Sancho was dressed in all-black and wore a huge necklace and a silver watch.

Meanwhile, THE Sun has reported that ten Hag has the backing of the United board in dropping Sancho from his squad.

How has Jadon Sancho fared at Manchester United?

Jadon Sancho has had an underwhelming spell at Manchester United since his arrival from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for €85 million.

The 23-year-old has only managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions. He bagged seven goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions last season and is without a goal contribution three games into the current campaign.

Following his altercation with manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho's future at Manchester United seems to be over. THE Sun reported that Al-Ettifaq approached United for a loan deal for Sancho this summer, but the deal fell through, as the Premier League giants wanted a £50 million obligation-to-buy clause.

Sancho was reported to have met ten Hag on Monday (September 11), but the outcome of the meeting is not yet known.