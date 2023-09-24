Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford emerges uninjured after crashing £700,000 Rolls Royce

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford has allegedly emerged unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday (September 23).

Rashford, 25, crashed his £700,000-worth Rolls Royce after coming back from the Red Devils' 1-0 Premier League win against Burnley at Turf Moor last evening. He collided into a traffic island while driving his car as video emerged on social media, as per The Sun.

Following the incident, Rashford was fortunately left uninjured but was left shaken. The 55-cap England international's car was, however, left in a wrecked state near the club's Carrington training complex.

According to the aforementioned news website, Manchester United stars returned from Burnley in a coach. They got in their respective personal cars to head back to their homes, similar to Rashford, after the game.

Rashford, who rose through Manchester United's ranks, has cemented himself as a vital first-team starter of Erik ten Hag's side since the start of last season. He has started all seven of his team's games this campaign, registering one goal and two assists so far.

Last season, the Englishman helped the Red Devils achieve a third-placed finish in the Premier League and lift the EFL Cup. He scored a whopping 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 4300 minutes of action, spread across 56 appearances for the club.

Pundit states Erik ten Hag is under massive pressure at Manchester United this season

In his column for Caught Offside, ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore claimed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is tremendous pressure at the moment. He wrote:

"He's under massive pressure. When you concede three goals in three consecutive games, the spotlight is going to be on you. The signings Ten Hag has made, despite having three transfer windows, just haven't clicked yet. You still can't see which players form the spine. There are question marks over pretty much every senior player."

Predicting that Ten Hag will not be sacked soon, Collymore concluded:

"One thing I will say about the Dutchman though – although he is undeniably under pressure, I think the Glazers will stay patient until the end of the season. Any big decision will come at the end of the season, but there is a huge expectation for the side to qualify for Europe again, and the way things are going, that doesn't look likely."

Since the start of this campaign, Ten Hag has guided his side to three victories and four losses in seven games across all competitions. His team has scored 10 goals and conceded a shocking 14 goals so far.

Manchester United, who finished third with 75 Premier League points past season, climbed up to eighth spot in the league table with their 1-0 win at Burnley. They are currently on nine points from six matches.