Manchester United attacker quickly deletes Instagram story with vape in his sofa, fans savage him for carrying around 'portable cancer' 

Manchester United teenage winger Alejandro Garnacho quickly deleted an Instagram story after a vape pen was spotted on his sofa. The Argentine took to the social media platform as he watched the Red Devils secure their place in the FA Cup semifinals.

Garnacho is sidelined with a serious ankle injury, which he picked up in the goalless draw against Southampton on March 12. The Argentine teenager was at home to watch United register a 3-1 comeback win over nine-man Fulham. He shared a snap on Instagram of his TV screen. However, fans quickly noticed an ELUX vape pen on his sofa.

The Manchester United attacker swiftly deleted the Instagram story before he uploaded the same picture and cropped the vape out of it. Fans were already reacting, though.

His manager Erik ten Hag will likely not be impressed. The Dutch coach is renowned for his strict discipline and has already hinted at Garnacho's attitude this season. The Red Devils boss said last November (via Sky Sports):

"He still has things to learn, but quite obviously we are happy with his development, and he can contribute to the team. It depends on his approach, his attitude."

The Argentine has had a breakout season at Old Trafford. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 games across competitions. One fan defended Garnacho by questioning whether a professional footballer would use a vape:

"Do you genuinely think a professional footballer carries about portable cancer?"

However, others have been harsher. Here's how Twitter reacted to Garnacho's vape pen drama:

Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer reacts to Fulham win

Marcel Sabitzer scored his first goal for Manchester United.

Manchester United secured a date with Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley. However, they did it the hard way with a hard-fought comeback win over Fulham on Sunday (March 19).

Sabitzer was delighted with the victory and the mentality shown by his team, telling ITV Sport:

“To be fair, I have to say to be two men down for Fulham, it wasn’t easy. So it was a little easier for us. But we have a good team spirit, a good group of guys.

The Austrian added:

“You can see and feel it in the dressing room, on the pitch, off the pitch. We worked together, close. We stick together all the time. We were very happy about it.”

The Cottagers were the better side till a three-red-card moment of madness. Aleksandr Mitrovic gave Marco Silva's side the lead in the 50th minute.

However, Willian handled a Jadon Sancho shot and was sent off, as was Silva for trying to interfere while referee Chris Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor. Mitrovic was then given his marching orders for clashing with the official.

Bruno Fernandes scored the resulting penalty in the 75th minute, and Sabitzer added a second two minutes later. The former then grabbed a brace in the 90+6th minute.

