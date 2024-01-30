Manchester United attacker set to join La Liga club on-loan until the end of the season - Reports

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set to join La Liga side Granada on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan forward will travel to Spain on Wednesday (January 31) to finalise the deal. It is believed to be a short-term deal with no buy option.

The youngster has struggled for game time under manager Erik ten Hag this season. He was originally set to go out on loan in the summer, but an injury to Amad Diallo meant he was kept at the club.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United with Ten Hag preferring to use Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho on the wings. Diallo also returned from injury recently, making Pellistri expendable for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has made just three starts all season, with his last one coming in September. Overall, he has made 14 appearances but has got just 366 minutes of playing time in them, recording zero goals and one assist.

Pellistri arrived from Uruguayan side Penarol in 2020 for a reported fee of £9 million. After playing with the youth side, he was sent on loan to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves for the second half of the 2021-22 season. The loan spell was extended for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign as well. He made 35 appearances for Alaves but did not score a single goal or provide an assist.

Manchester United release statement on Marcus Rashford

Rashford missed the game against Newport County.

Manchester United have claimed that the situation surrounding attacker Marcus Rashford has been dealt with internally. In a statement, the Red Devils claimed that the 26-year-old had taken responsibility for his actions.

The statement read (via Sky Sports):

"Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

This comes after Rashford was spotted partying at a nightclub in Belfast before failing to attend training last Friday. Reports suggested that he was there along with friend and former United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams, who had just signed for Northern Irish side Larne.

The attacker was not named in the matchday squad for United's FA Cup clash against Newport County, with the official report claiming he was out with an illness. The Sun reported that he is set to receive a £650,000 fine but will face no further punishment and is expected to feature in their upcoming fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.