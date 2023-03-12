Manchester United attacker spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches and in a protective boot after 0-0 Southampton draw

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was captured leaving Old Trafford on crutches after suffering an injury in his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton. The two sides settled on a stalemate in an entertaining clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 12).

Garnacho came on in the 73rd minute to give Erik ten Hag's side more energy in attack. They were a man down after Casemiro was sent off in the 34th minute. However, the Argentine teenager only lasted 18 minutes as he picked up a knock in the latter stages of the game.

Garnacho went down under the challenge of Saints right-back Kyler Walker-Peters. It was a fair tackle but it left the Manchester United forward down in a heap. He tried to play on but had to be substituted for Fred in the 90+1st minute.

The Athletic journalist Mark Critchley posted an image on his Twitter account of Garnacho leaving Old Trafford on crutches and in a protective boot. The extent of his injury remains to be seen, but it will come as a blow if he is set for time on the sidelines.

Manchester United next face Real Betis in the second-leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday (March 16). They then host Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals three days later.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea thinks Casemiro was unlucky to be sent off

Casemiro (left) was sent off for the second time this seaqson.

Casemiro was never sent off in his career before joining Manchester United this season. He has never been given two straight red cards in the space of 20 Premier League matches.

The Brazilian midfielder's challenge on Southampton's Carlos Alcarez was one that has drawn debate. He appeared to get the ball but left his studs on the Argentine attacker. The former Real Madrid man was dejected as he left the Old Trafford pitch.

His teammate De Gea reckons that Casemiro was unlucky to have been given his marching orders. The Spanish goalkeeper told MUTV after the 0-0 draw:

"The tackle was a normal tackle, he touched the ball."

De Gea continued:

"But his leg went a bit higher and hit the player from Southampton. I think it was a bit unlucky, to be honest. We had to suffer a bit, we had to play 70 minutes with 10 players but we showed spirit and kept trying until the end."

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle 🎙️| David de Gea:



"I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimes they show a red card and sometimes they don't." 🎙️| David de Gea:"I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimes they show a red card and sometimes they don't." 🚨🎙️| David de Gea:"I think the referees need to show more consistency. Sometimes they show a red card and sometimes they don't." https://t.co/DFjxVnYia2

Casemiro was previously sent off in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in early February for grabbing Will Hughes by the throat. As this is his second straight red card, he will now serve a four-game suspension.

