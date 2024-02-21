Manchester United could be banned from Champions League next season due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe ownership issue: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly be stopped from participating in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next term even if they manage to qualify. Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recently announced association with the club could be the reason behind it.

With Ratcliffe's INEOS group also owning majority stakes in OGC Nice, who are currently third in Ligue 1, the Red Devils could be banned from the UCL if both the teams qualify for Europe's premier club competition, according to a report in The Athletic.

Manchester United are undergoing yet another underwhelming season, as evidenced by their current position in the league. They currently occupy a lowly sixth spot in the English top flight.

With five points separating Erik Ten Hag's men from fourth-placed Aston Villa, qualification to the upcoming edition of the Champions League hangs in the balance for the Manchester outfit. But if they somehow manage to finish in the top four, UEFA ownership rules could bar them from partaking in the competition.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his group INEOS' acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club was recently made official. The same party also harbors a majority share in Ligue 1 side Nice.

According to UEFA ownership rules, only one of the two teams will be eligible to play in the UCL if both qualify. Because Nice currently occupy a better league position than Manchester United, the French side would be given preference over their English counterparts.

Consequently, United could be forced to sit out of the Champions League next term, potentially making it their fifth season being absent from the competition since 2014.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly looking at options to counter Manchester United's potential disqualification from the UCL

According to a report by The Athletic, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is well aware of the highlighted situation that would arise if both Nice and United qualify for the Champions League. The issue was discussed after his representatives began a conversation with the Glazer family regarding his interest in securing a stake in the English club.

The report also states that Ratcliffe's group of officials will hold necessary negotiations with UEFA if such a predicament takes place. The objective of the talks would be to find an acceptable solution that would benefit both the clubs as well as the European governing body.

Manchester United can still avoid the aforementioned scuffle and directly qualify for the competition by securing a league finish better than or equal to Nice's. With England topping UEFA's access list, the Red Devils would be preferred for qualification in such a case.