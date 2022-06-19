"Manchester United are not the bigger draw anymore" - Ex-England international believes Red Devils are 'way off' when compared to Liverpool

Paul Robinson has claimed that Manchester United are several steps behind their arch rivals Liverpool as far as their current standing in English football is concerned.

Liverpool announced the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica on a six-year deal earlier this week.

According to Express Sport, the Uruguayan international rejected a significantly bigger offer from Erik ten Hag's side and opted for a move to Anfield.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has opened up on the situation and urged the Red Devils to be more realistic in the transfer market.

The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian has insisted that Manchester United must realize that they do not enjoy the pulling power they used to have in the past. The former England keeper told Football Insider:

“Man United are not the bigger draw anymore. They have to be realistic."

“The big thing for footballers at that level is the Champions League. Players want to be competing at the top. Man United can’t offer that at the moment and that’s a problem."

Robinson has suggested that Liverpool are in a far better place to attract top players in comparison to their rivals right now.

“They are in transition. There is a massive rebuild facing Erik ten Hag. He has a job on to convince players to come and be a part of what he is building."

“If you go to Liverpool, you are going to a club that is ready to win major trophies. United are a way off at the moment.”

Can Erik ten Hag take Manchester United to the levels of Liverpool and Manchester City?

Erik ten Hag has a big task at hand

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, Manchester United have fallen off their crest significantly. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool have established themselves as the two biggest forces in English football.

Erik ten Hag has a massive job on his hands if he has to power the Red Devils back to where they used to be.

It will be incredibly hard for the Dutchman considering the squad he inherits, one that finished sixth last season.

Without Champions League football, it is extremely hard to attract top footballers, as the Red Devils have experienced in Darwin Nunez's case.

Manchester United are yet to sign a single player so far, while Jurgen Klopp's side has already made three signings to bolster their already strong squad.

Erik ten Hag has a herculean task in front of him but he certainly has the ability to rise to the challenge.

