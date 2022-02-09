"Manchester United are a bit scared and don't know what to do" - Craig Burley says Red Devils couldn't 'handle' the way Burnley played in 1-1 draw

Former Scotland footballer Craig Burley has slammed Manchester United for their performance in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Burnley. United dropped to fifth in the league table with the draw.

The Red Devils started the match brightly, taking the lead through Paul Pogba in the 18th minute. But they failed to add on to the tally, missing multiple gilt-edged opportunities.

Manchester United were eventually made to pay as Jay Rodriguez equalized for the Clarets two minutes into the second half.

Burley believes Burnley's renewed approach in the second half caught Manchester United by surprise. While analyzing the match on ESPN, he said:

"Sancho looked lively at times, Rashford looked a little bit like his old self, had a couple of good strikes and they were dominant and Burnley were poor, really poor.

"At half-time they had to expect that Dyche was peppering the dressing room with his players because they're a big 6 front man in Weghorst and Rodriguez up alongside him, they get no crosses in the box, they didn't win any second balls, there was no physicality in the first half and those are all the things you come to expect and they got that in the second half," he added.

Burley then went on to criticize Manchester United's timid approach in the second half, calling them "scared."

"Man United are a team to me apart from all their other problems. It seems to me like if they're in a boxing match and if it's going well it's all hunky dory and when the other team come out punching and swinging they're a bit scared and they don't know what to do, that was a bit like Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and it was kind of similar today," he rued. "Burnley come out and played the Burnley way and United couldn't handle it."

We should have won that game easily: Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick

United boss Ralf Rangnick stressed that his side should have won the Burnley game easily if not for the two disallowed goals and a few missed chances. Speaking to BT Sport after the match, the German tactician said:

"We scored three goals. That was different from last Friday when we only scored one goal in the first half. Tonight we scored three goals. At the end, it is a frustrating evening for us because we should have won that game easily after the first half and even the last 25 minutes we had full control and dominated the game but were not decisive enough as we were in the first half.

"I could not blame the team for not having a killer instinct in the first half but in the last 25 minutes we had a lot of set pieces," he added. "In the end, it was a little bit a case of luck with Raphael Varane, the header by Cristiano, Harry Maguire, but in the end one point for a performance like this is just not enough."

The Red Devils are now a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand. Sixth-placed Arsenal and seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur are hot on their heels, however. They both have three fewer points than United but have two and three games in hand respectively.

