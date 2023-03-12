Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag brutally slams Anthony Taylor for Casemiro's sending off against Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has pointed the finger at referee Anthony Taylor for influencing his side's 0-0 draw against Southampton. The official sent Casemiro off in the 34th minute in a controversial stalemate between the two sides on Sunday (March 12).

Casemiro won the ball in a tackle on Carlos Alvarez, however, leaving his studs on the Argentine attacker. Taylor initially gave Casemiro a yellow card before VAR advised him to look at the incident on the pitchside monitor. It didn't take much deliberation before the referee overturned his initial decision and sent the Brazilian off.

This left Manchester United a man down but they had two close penalty appeals that were waved away by Taylor. The game was marred by officiating and Ten Hag was evidently furious. He tore into Premier League refereeing by alluding to the fact that Casemiro hadn't received a straight red card in his career until this season (via UtdPlug):

“Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card. Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue. We will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.”

Ten Hag was aggrieved with two penalty appeals that weren't given in the first half. Bruno Fernandes went down under the challenge of Kyle Walker-Peters. Meanwhile, the English right-back appeared to handball a cross that was heading towards Wout Weghorst.

Nevertheless, Manchester United hung on with 10 men against Southampton in an enthralling battle. The third-placed Red Devils moved onto 50 points in 26 games, six points clear of fifth-placed Newcastle United.

Manchester United's Antony sends a galvanizing message to Casemiro following his red card

Antony comforted Casemiro during the draw after his red card.

Antony consoled Casemiro when he was sent off, comforting the midfielder during his disappointing moment against Southampton. The Brazilian has urged his compatriot to keep his head up following the draw with the Saints. He wrote on Twitter:

"We will always be together brother. Raise your head, we have a lot ahead of us."

Casemiro will now serve a four-match ban following his second straight red card. He will miss his side's clash with Fulham in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (March 19). The Brazilian will also sit out their encounters with Newcastle United (April 2), Brentford (April 5), and Everton (April 8).

Fortunately, he will be available for Ten Hag's side's trip to Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis in the second-leg of their Europa League last 16 clash. Manchester United hold a 4-1 lead over the La Liga side.

