“It’s not about Liverpool, it's about us” - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag delivers verdict on top 4 race after 1-0 West Ham loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that his team's aspirations of making the top four don't depend on Liverpool. Ten Hag made the comments after the Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Said Benrahma scored the only goal of the game at the London Stadium. A horrendous error from David De Gea saw the Red Devils concede in the 27th minute. United now have 63 points from 34 matches. Jurgen Klopp's side are one point behind, in fifth position, having played one more game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Ten Hag said:

"Nothing changed, only we could have made it easier. We need three wins. Everything is in our hands, we have to believe. It's not about Liverpool, it's about us. If we bring our standards, we will win games. We don't look to others, we look to ourselves."

Manchester United have now lost two Premier League games in a row. The Red Devils will return to action on May 13 as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen reacted to the defeat against West Ham

Christian Eriksen [File Photo]

Manchester United's midfield maestro Christian Eriksen gave his verdict on the defeat against West Ham. The Dane was asked about De Gea's mistake that cost the team.

He stated that the Spanish goalkeeper is one of the main reasons behind the team's good performances this season. Eriksen defended De Gea, telling MUTV after the match against the Hammers (via United's website):

"He [De Gea] is one of the reasons why we are where we are. He has proven that again and again. Anyone can have a bad game or a little mistake. We had the team and we had the qualities. We should have bounced back and we will.”

United's overall performances this season have been much improved compared to recent seasons. Apart from being on course to earn a top-four finish, they have won the Carabao Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup.

Poll : 0 votes