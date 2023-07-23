Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag fumes at official, who Mourinho claimed was a 'baseball referee', in Arsenal clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag fumed at an official during the team's pre-season clash against Arsenal in the United States on Saturday. Jose Mourinho had also slammed the same official, Ann Arbor, as a 'baseball referee'.

That happened during United's pre-season tour in 2018 where the Red Devils lost 4-1 to Liverpool, with the Merseysiders scoring two penalties. About the officiating in that game, Mourinho had said (via Sky Sports):

"The referees they come by mistake - they were called by the baseball federation, thought it was a baseball game. They arrived here, and it was soccer and they had to be in a soccer game. So, it was good fun."

Erik ten Hag was also furious at Ann Arbor on the sidelines in Manchester United's 2-0 win in their friendly against Arsenal.

He had to be pulled away by the newly appointed captain Bruno Fernandes. Lisandro Martinez received a yellow card before the incident while United looked like they should have been awarded a penalty.

How Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to pre-season win against Arsenal?

Manchester United secured a convincing win in their pre-season game with the Gunners, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scoring in the first half.

The Red Devils also won the penalty shootout 5-3, which was a part of the exhibition game regardless of the result. About the contest, Ten Hag said (via the Red Devils' website):

"I think it’s very good. The way we played, I was really pleased, how active we were in and out of possession. That is the way we want to play, and that is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences. But still, we want to win, and I think the lads showed we played a good game."

United are looking to improve on their performance after finishing third in the Premier League last season. A win against last season's runner-ups is certainly a good way to move forward.