Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag issues injury update on two key players ahead of Liverpool fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that both Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho could feature in his team's Premier League clash at Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

Shaw, 27, has been a regular starter for Ten Hag's side this campaign, operating at both left-back and centre-back. So far, he has scored one goal and contributed four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for his side.

Sancho, on the other hand, has been in fine goalscoring form since his return from injury last month. He netted after coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 draw against Leeds United. Sancho also found the back of the net in their latest 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10 Big team performance! Happy to get on the scoresheet, but the focus switches to the big week ahead. Big team performance! Happy to get on the scoresheet, but the focus switches to the big week ahead. 🔴 https://t.co/vxOChwkSDP

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag offered injury updates ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool. He said:

"I think we will have some players back. Yesterday Luke Shaw was not available, so we expect him back. Sancho was ill, but we will have to wait and see how that develops but I think he could be available as well."

Should Shaw and Sancho fail to pass the fitness test ahead of Sunday's clash, the Red Devils would rely on Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho, respectively. Ten Hag could also shift Marcus Rashford out to the flank and hand Wout Weghorst a start at a hostile Anfield.

Manchester United are currently third in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 49 points from 24 games, while Liverpool are sixth with 39 points from 24 matches.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United at Liverpool on Sunday. He wrote:

"Manchester United were finding it tough against West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday but they changed the game when they brought on Casemiro and Marcus Rashford, and went up through the gears.

"Liverpool don't seem able to do that at the moment and the turnaround – for different reasons, good and bad – for both teams since the start of season has been unbelievable really."

Sharing his thoughts on the Reds, Sutton continued:

"Jurgen Klopp's side have kept a couple of clean sheets in a row now, against Crystal Palace and Wolves, which was important for them but it's really not that big a deal because neither of those teams offer much in attack, do they?

"They did the same last month when they beat Everton and 10-man Newcastle without conceding, but then they got hammered 5-2 at home by Real Madrid."

Backing the Red Devils to triumph over the hosts, Sutton added:

"Put it this way, I don't think it means Liverpool will keep Rashford out on Sunday. They get dominated in midfield and are vulnerable at the back, and United will surely take advantage of that."

Poll : 0 votes