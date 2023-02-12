Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag names 2 reasons why Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been benched for Leeds clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed why Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been selected on the bench for the side's clash with Leeds United. The Red Devils traveled to Elland Road to face the Peacocks today (February 12).

The arch-rivals played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture on Wednesday (February 8). Varane and Martinez both started the game but have been benched today. Harry Maguire comes into the back four, making his first start in an away game since a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford in August. Luke Shaw will be used as a makeshift center-back. Ten Hag has revealed to MUTV the reasons behind this:

"Rotation is one part of it. They've had a lot of games to cover - with the World Cup and now already back and a lot of games coming after each other and a lot of games ahead as well. The other part is also tactics."

Ten Hag continued:

"They [Shaw and Maguire] know each other, they know also the game and the rivalry between Leeds and Man United. They have to project it on the whole team. I expect leadership from them today, definitely."

Varane and Martinez have been in impressive form for Manchester United this season, and some fans are disappointed that the duo are not starting. In their absence, club captain Maguire returns to the team and will be looking to impress. He has featured 18 times across competitions but only eight as a starter. Meanwhile, Shaw will move to the center of defense for the fifth time this season. He earned plaudits for his previous appearances in the position, particularly his performance in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Manchester City.

A win for Ten Hag's side takes them a point above City in second. Pep Guardiola's men face Aston Villa later today.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag on handing Jadon Sancho a start

Jadon Sancho is back in Manchester United's starting lineup.

Sancho was Manchester United's savior in their 2-2 draw with Leeds last time out. They were staring at the possibility of a first defeat at Old Trafford since September. The Peacocks were 2-0 up through goals from Wilfried Gnoto and Varane's own goal. However, the Red Devils hit back through Marcus Rashford and Sancho to secure a hard-earned point. The English winger gets the chance to impress from the off as Ten Hag has named him in his starting lineup. The United boss touched on this (via the aforementioned source):

"I think Jadon Sancho in a good place, always has to start. Rotation, of course, but he's a magnificent player with the qualities when he's good and it's up to him. He will contribute to the team and in our creative planning."

The former Borussia Dortmund winger has struggled since his £74 million move from Signal Iduna Park in 2021. He has made 16 appearances this season, scoring four goals. However, Sancho spent time during the FIFA World Cup break working on individual training with the hopes that he is now back to his best.

