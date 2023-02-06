Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was offered 9 other midfielders on deadline day before settling on Marcel Sabitzer: Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was offered nine other midfielders on transfer deadline day before signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils actively explored the market after Christian Eriksen sustained an injury. The Dane, who has been one of the team's engines this season, will remain on the sidelines until April.

Ten Hag's deputy Andy O'Boyle, head of recruitment Steve Brown, and the club's director of data science Dominic Jordan were involved in the recruitment process.

While there were other options, Ten Hag settled in bringing Sabitzer to the club. The Austrian is good with the ball at his feet and also possesses the ability to shoot from outside the box. Furthermore, Sabitzer's attitude is an asset for any team.

Fabrizio Romano



Bayern and Man Utd, in contact to discuss terms of the deal with just 9 hours left.



Marcel Sabitzer has told Manchester United through his agents that he'd be more than happy to join the club and Erik ten Hag's project. Bayern and Man Utd, in contact to discuss terms of the deal with just 9 hours left. Sabitzer didn't train today.

The former RB Leipzig captain will remain at Manchester United until the end of the 2022/23 season. Ten Hag expressed his content at Marcel Sabitzer's recruitment and told the media (via Daily Star):

“We’re really happy with the transfer because we need it. To bring a quality player in on deadline day, that is difficult, but we got this opportunity."

United's sporting director John Murtough said that the club have been keeping tabs on Sabitzer for a long time. He said:

"Marcel is a player that we have watched for a long time. The opportunity arose quickly and we knew that he was someone with the ability and character to make an impact."

"He adds further quality to our squad and experience to the dressing room, and all of us are pleased to be welcoming him to United.”

Stats from Marcel Sabitzer's Manchester United debut

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer made a cameo appearance during Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). The midfielder replaced Antony in the 81st minute of the match at Old Trafford.

Sabitzer took only four touches of the ball and completed two out of his three attempted passes. He was fouled once and made one clearance during the game.

Charlie



Look how the Austrian carries the ball up the pitch here and then watch his reaction when United lose the ball. He anticipates the pass that’s coming from Olise to Clyne, covers ground quickly and makes the tackle



Marcel Sabitzer- Instant Impact. Look how the Austrian carries the ball up the pitch here and then watch his reaction when United lose the ball. He anticipates the pass that's coming from Olise to Clyne, covers ground quickly and makes the tackle

Fans will be hoping to see Marcel Sabitzer get more involvement in the upcoming matches. United are currently third in the Premier League with 42 points from 21 games and will host Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8).

