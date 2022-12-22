Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides blunt response when asked about Jadon Sancho's potential return

When asked about Jadon Sancho’s availability, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag bluntly replied that he had no update about the England international.

Sancho, who was not in the squad for Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup, has been training away from the club. The English forward is currently working with coaches in the Netherlands to try to get himself back in top mental and physical shape. The individual training program commenced right after Sancho was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Burnley on Wednesday (21 December), a reporter brought up Sancho’s topic.

“Do you have any update on Sancho and when he’s coming back?,” he asked Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager bluntly replied “No” to both of those questions.

Last week, Ten Hag confirmed that the Red Devils wanted to bring the former Borussia Dortmund star back as soon as possible. He also hinted that Sancho was not in the correct frame of mind to help his team.

“We want to bring him back as quickly as possible, but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be,” Ten Hag told the press (h/t the Daily Mail).

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood. We got a drop of quality level and sometimes you don't know why or what is causing it. That is what we are doing now to try to get him back there. It is a combination of physically and mentally.”

Sancho has featured in 14 games for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season, scoring a combined total of three goals across competitions.

Bruno Fernandes shows his class in Manchester United’s win over Burnley

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford took the Red Devils to a 2-0 victory over Burnley, securing passage to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Bruno Fernandes, despite not scoring or assisting, emerged as his team’s best player in the fourth round.

In the 27th minute, the Portugal international found Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the Burnley box with a superb long ball from the left flank. The right-back volleyed it across the face of the goal, allowing Eriksen to put it away from close range.

Additionally, Fernandes played five key passes, completed a dribble, won five of six ground duels, and attempted two tackles.

