Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides injury update on Andre Onana and 3 other key players ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided a positive injury update on Andre Onana, while also opining on three other stars' respective conditions ahead of an upcoming Everton clash.

Onana, who joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in a potential £47 million switch earlier this summer, was forced to pull out of Cameroon's squad with an injury past week. Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, injured his hamstring during his team's 1-0 league triumph against Luton Town before the recently concluded international break.

During a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag was queried to share his two cents on both Onana and Hojlund's potential availabilities for Sunday's match at Everton. He responded (h/t MEN):

"Andre is okay. He stepped in training today, he's good. Rasmus: still is a close finish. He's training, he finished outside, making very good steps and we have to wait until tomorrow and we will make a final decision."

Asked about Luke Shaw and Jonny Evans, the Dutch tactician replied:

"Luke Shaw will be available for Sunday, he will be in the squad. Jonny: he's on the way back, he's not ready for Everton, he will not take long."

Shaw, 28, has missed a whopping 16 games across all competitions this campaign due to a muscle problem sustained back in August this year. He has made just two Premier League appearances so far.

Evans, who has started four of Manchester United's last five league contests, was out of action during his team's home match against Luton Town earlier this month. He picked up a hamstring problem during a 4-3 UEFA Champions League loss at Copenhagen on November 8.

Raphael Varane keen to depart Manchester United due to lack of game time in January

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Raphael Varane is aiming to leave Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window. He is said to be unhappy with his lack of minutes this term.

Manchester United, who have registered nine wins and nine losses in 18 matches across competitions this season, are willing to part ways with the Frenchman next January. They are aiming to earn a fee of between £17 million and £26 million for the 30-year-old's signature.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are said to be keeping tabs on Varane's situation at Old Trafford. However, as things stand, they are yet to contact the experienced centre-back's agents.

Varane, who has started just one contest in Manchester United's last eight outings, has made 75 appearances for the Red Devils so far.