Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides Lisandro Martinez fitness update ahead of PL clash against West Ham

Lisandro Martinez had to leave the field and get medical attention after being substituted in Manchester United's 4-3 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1. This has understandably raised concerns about his recovery from a previous injury, which has led manager Erik ten Hag to provide a fitness update.

The 26-year-old defender has been out of contention for most of the past year due to a foot injury he suffered last April. He made a comeback earlier this season, playing in five Premier League matches before hurting his foot again in September.

It has taken him over four months to return to fitness, and he played against Tottenham Hotspur as a substitute on January 14. Martinez also helped Manchester United to a 4-2 FA Cup win against Newport County in the fourth round.

The Argentine's first start in the Premier League since September came against Wolves at the Molineux. But there were worries about the injury returning after he was seen receiving medical care.

During the match, Martinez was replaced by Harry Maguire in the 86th minute. Right after sitting down, a doctor started treating his left foot, which was wrapped up and had ice on it.

Despite this, Erik ten Hag has revealed that there is no need to worry. In a press conference before their clash against West Ham United on February 4, he explained (via ManUtd.com):

"It was a precaution. I took him off because, actually I had to sub Rasmus [Hojlund] because he was dead with all his running! But then we needed an extra header but, also for Licha, I think he is a long way out. We brought Harry on for [an] extra header and Omari Forson for Rasmus."

Lisandro Martinez is considered one of Ten Hag's key signings. The 26-year-old center-back has played 54 games since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2022. His performances were vital to Manchester United winning the Carabao Cup last season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talks about Mason Mount's injury struggle

Manchester United's Mason Mount has been facing injury challenges since he joined the team last summer. After moving from Chelsea for a reported £60 million, the 25-year-old has not played since November due to a calf injury.

According to Manchester Evening News, Mount started training outside in December, and there were hopes he would be back in January. However, the midfielder is now training indoors and is not expected to feature for the Red Devils this February.

Erik ten Hag discussed his injury issues, sharing (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am sure he is a very good player for us. But, first of all, what’s now important is we have to do it very secure to get him fit.

"Secure in the process, step by step, don’t force it and then hopefully by the end of the season he can stay fit and fight his way into the team, or at least play a role in his team. Absolutely, I expect him to return (before the end of the season)."

It hasn't helped that, prior to this, he struggled with other injuries and fitness issues, missing out on matches for the Red Devils regularly. This has seen him play merely eight Premier League games for Manchester United. He also has two appearances in the UEFA Champions League and two in the Carabao Cup.

