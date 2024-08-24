Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Mason Mount after midfielder gets taken off at half-time in 2-1 loss to Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said that Mason Mount picked up a knock in the 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24). The Englishman was hooked off at half time while the Red Devils were trailing 1-0.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ten Hag said that Mount wasn't taken off at half-time for tactical reasons. He said that it was a forced decision, considering the player's medical history:

"It was a decision. he had some problems and an issue," he told TNT Sports (via Metro).

"We know the (injury) history of Mason, so we took him out. But I think, also, Joshua is coming better in, we are losing the game, and I think he had a good impact in the game."

Trending

Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck gave the home side the lead in the first half before Amad Diallo restored parity for the Red Devils at the hour mark.

Alejandro Garnacho had the ball in the back of the net, but the potential winner was ruled out, as the ball had deflected off Joshua Zirkzee on the line while he was offside.

Joao Pedro went on to score Brighton's winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal all three points for his side.

Erik ten Hag disappointed with Manchester United's loss to Brighton

Erik ten Hag has said that he's disappointed with the loss to Brighton. He said that the goals conceded were 'unnecessary' and 'avoidable', as the visitors controlled the match for large swathes.

Speaking to the media, the Manchester United boss said (as per the aforementioned source):

"So very disappointing especially when you over long parts of the game have control. We controlled the game in possession and were doing so well, and we conceded two unnecessary goals, which were very avoidable."

He added:

"I think there were very good parts in the game. We had a lot of control in possession we created good chances, we showed resilience we came back and scored a winning goal – we thought it was a winning goal.

"It's a pity but we have to take this. It's a disappointment, but I can take a lot of positives from the performance But we have to learn. You can't drop points so unnecessarily. If you protect the goal like we do, you drop points, and top football is about details. We have to do better in such occasions."

Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 at home in their Premier League opener last week. They face Liverpool next in the league before the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback