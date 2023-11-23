Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Rasmus Hojlund's availability ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not ruled out Rasmus Hojlund's involvement in the upcoming Premier League game against Everton on Sunday (26 November).

The Denmark international was forced off with a hamstring injury in the 1-0 league win over Luton Town on 11 November. He skipped international duty to stay in Manchester and recover from his injury.

Ten Hag believes that the game against Everton could come too soon for Hojlund but expects the Danish center-forward to be available in the coming week. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutch tactician said (h/t @UtdDistrict on X):

"Rasmus Hojlund, not too bad. Everton will be a close finish but we're working on that. We're not sure if he can make that but, hopefully, in the next week, he will return to the squad."

Hojlund was signed from Atalanta for £72 million this summer to lead Manchester United's line. He has scored five times in four UEFA Champions League games, but all of those goals have come in losing causes.

Moreover, the 20-year-old is yet to open his account in the Premier League, where he has played nine games so far. In his potential absence, Ten Hag could opt to start either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford in the No. 9 role.

'Devastated' Everton backed to win a point against Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Andy Cole has predicted that Everton will get a draw against the Red Devils when the two teams meet at Goodison Park this weekend.

During the November international break, an independent panel convened by the Premier League docked 10 points from Everton's tally for allegedly breaking the league's profit and sustainability rules (PSR). The Toffees now sit 19th in the league after 12 games with four points to their name.

Making his prediction before the game, Cole told BetFred (h/t Football365):

"Everton will be absolutely devastated that they were deducted ten points, but they’re in good form and Sean Dyche has got them going. Manchester United have been very unpredictable so far and if they can come away from the game with a draw, then that would be a good result in my opinion."

Manchester United are currently the form team in the league, winning 12 points out of a possible 15 in their last five matches. As a result, they find themselves in sixth with 21 points to their name — just seven away from league leaders Manchester City.

Moreover, United have lost just once to Everton in their last 10 meetings across competitions.