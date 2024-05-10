Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says 'very good' Arsenal star would have fit in well at Old Trafford club ahead of PL clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reckons Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice would have fit well at the club. The Englishman was briefly linked with an Old Trafford move before he joined the Gunners last summer.

Rice has taken like a fish to water at the Emirates since arriving from reigning UEFA Europa Conference League winners West Ham United. The 25-year-old has sizzled in a defensive midfield role and has also delivered seven goals and 10 assists in 49 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, United snapped up Rice's England teammate Mason Mount from Chelsea last summer, but the latter's returns have been underwhelming amidst an injury-plagued season. Mount, also 25, has played just 19 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, contributing a goal and an assist.

On the eve of United hosting the Gunners in the Premier League on Sunday (May 12), Ten Hag said about Rice (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“He’s a very good player and would absolutely fit here at Man United. But I'm very happy with Mason Mount.”

The Red Devils have won just once in seven league games as they are down in eighth after 35 games. Meanwhile, the Gunners - riding a four-game winning streak - lead the standings after 36 outings.

What happened when Manchester United played Arsenal earlier this season?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United won't have happy memories from their last league outing with Arsenal. In their September meeting at the Emirates, Marcus Rashford fired the visitors in front, only for Martin Odegaard to restore parity for the current Premier League leaders.

With the game heading towards a draw, Mason Mount and Gabriel Jesus struck deep in stoppage time as Mikel Arteta's men took all three points against their arch-rivals.

In their last league visit to Old Trafford last season, Arsenal lost 3-1. Marcus Rashford bagged a brace, and Anthony scored another, while Bukayo Saka pulled one back for Arteta's side.