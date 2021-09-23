"It's a penalty again" - Solskjaer calls out refereeing blunder in Manchester United's 1-0 defeat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left fuming after his side were not awarded a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Manchester United fell behind after nine minutes when West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini found the back of the net. Despite enjoying 61 percent of the possession, and having 27 shots on goal, Manchester United were unable to score an equalizer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was, however, left fuming at the end of the game as the referee refused to give Manchester United a penalty. Jesse Lingard was brought down in West Ham's penalty area by Mark Noble.

"I'd rather not say too much but it's a penalty again on Jesse [Lingard]," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

The Norwegian made eleven changes to the Manchester United side that played against West Ham on Sunday. The likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot were all given the chance to start the game and prove themselves.

Manchester United, however, put in a subpar performance against West Ham on Wednesday night and were therefore knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round.

Manchester United ran out 2-1 winners when the two sides met in the Premier League on Sunday in a game that was filled with controversy. West Ham United took the lead thanks to Said Benrahma midway through the first half. Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Manchester United after just five minutes.

Then former West Ham loanee Jesse Lingard gave Manchester United the lead in the final minute of regulation time. West Ham United were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time. But Mark Noble's penalty was saved by David de Gea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was elated with his side's performance, but slammed the referee and VAR for failing to award Cristiano Ronaldo two penalties during the course of the game.

Goal @goal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Cristiano Ronaldo should have been awarded TWO penalties vs West Ham 👀



And he's delighted with Jesse Lingard 👏 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels Cristiano Ronaldo should have been awarded TWO penalties vs West Ham 👀



And he's delighted with Jesse Lingard 👏 https://t.co/3AtVplsdwg

Manchester United are yet to hit their stride under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

Despite winning four of their opening five Premier League games this season, Manchester United have not done enough to convince fans and pundits of their title aspirations.

Also Read

utdreport @utdreport Solskjær: "I would rather not say too much but it was a penalty again on Jesse Lingard." #mulive [sky] Solskjær: "I would rather not say too much but it was a penalty again on Jesse Lingard." #mulive [sky]

Solskjaer's side lost their opening Champions League group game to the Young Boys last week and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United this week. The Red Devils are yet to face any of the top sides in the Premier League this season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava